Kids’ Choice Awards 20: I vincitori e gli Avengers con la loro reunion
Sono stati assegnati - via social - gli annuali Kids' Choice Awards 2020 ciononostante, oltre i vincitori, l'interesse dei fan è andato per la speciale reunion degli Avengers originali.
L'evento tanto atteso dai fan è arrivato in corrispondenza della premiazione di Avengers: Endgame come Miglior Film. Lo schermo dei Kids" Choice ha messo insieme Scarlett Johansson (Vedova Nera), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Occhio di Falco), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America) e Robert Downey jr (Iron Man).
Il simpatico siparietto ha regalato anche sorrisi quando Chris Hemsworth e Chris Evans hanno iniziato a "colpirsi" con frecciatine riguardo l'essere "Avengers più Forte".
Reunion a parte, i Kids' Choice Awards, anche se in una versione "protocollata" dai divieti di assembramento a causa del Covid-19, hanno decretato i loro vincitori, che potete controllare qui di seguito.
FILM
- Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame
- Favorite movie actress: Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)
- Favorite movie actor: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)
- Favorite superhero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)
- Favorite animated movie: Frozen 2
- Favorite female voice from an animated movie: Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)
- Favorite male voice from an animated movie: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)
TELEVISIONE
- Favorite kids TV show: Henry Danger
- Favorite family TV show: Stranger Things
- Favorite reality show: America’s Got Talent
- Favorite TV host: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
- Favorite animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants
- Favorite female TV star: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
- Favorite male TV star: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)