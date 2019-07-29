A margine dell'annuncio relativo al rinnovo per una quinta stagione, Amazon Studios ha diffuso oggi il nuovo trailer di The Expanse 4.

Lo show è stato scritto e creato da Mark Fergus e Hawk Ostby.

La serie The Expanse è ambientata 200 anni nel futuro e si basa sui romanzi scritti da Daniel Abraham e Ty Franck, usando il nome James S.A. Corey, impegnati anche come produttori esecutivi dell’adattamento televisivo insieme allo showrunner Naren Shankar.

I protagonisti sono Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham e Frankie Adams. Tra i nuovi arrivi nel cast della quarta stagione ci saranno Rosa Gilmore, Keon Alexander, Jess Salguiero e Burn Gorman.

The Expanse 4 arriverà su Amazon Prime Video dal 13 dicembre 2019.

Una quinta stagione è stata annunciata.

