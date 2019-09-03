Charlize Theron è tornata sui social per mostrare quello che sarà il nuovo look della sua Cipher in Fast & Furious 9.

La foto, o meglio le due foto, sono state diffuse attraverso il profilo Instagram dell’attrice, e mostrano quello che sarà il cambio di look del suo personaggio. Al momento non è noto se Cipher sarà l’unico villain del film, o se verrà affiancato da un altro misterioso personaggio, certo è che la bellezza non sarà in discussione. Ricordiamo che Cipher (Charlize Theron) è stato il villain ufficiale di Fast & Furious 8.

Fast & Furious 9

Fast and Furious 9 sarà diretto da Justin Lin. La sceneggiatura è stata firmata da Daniel Casey.

Nel cast Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Michael Rooker.

Il film arriverà nelle sale Usa il 22 maggio 2020.