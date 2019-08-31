Il lancio del nuovo teaser trailer di Birds of Prey è oramai imminente, la conferma arriva da un leak video apparso in rete nel pomeriggio odierno.

Il breve video proviene da una sala cinematografica ucraina, e mostra il lancio del nuovo teaser trailer di Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn). Partito come se si trattasse di un filmato relativo a IT: Capitolo Due, il teaser regala tante sequenze pazzesche dal cinecomic DC Films, con una Harley Quinn davvero scatenata.

Il lancio ufficiale del teaser trailer è ovviamente atteso a breve, ma nel frattempo possiamo goderci il leak al termine del nostro aggiornamento.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn)

Birds of Prey (and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) sarà diretto da Cathy Yan. La sceneggiatura è di Christina Hodson..

Nel cast Margot Robbie come Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead come Huntress/Cacciatrice, Jurnee Smollett–Bell come Black Canary e Rosie Perez come Renee Montoya, Chris Messina come Victor Zsasz, ed ancora Steven Williams, Derek Wilson, Dana Lee, Francois Chau, Ella Jay Basco e Matthew Willig.

La release è attesa per il 7 febbraio 2020.