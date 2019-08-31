Il lancio del nuovo teaser trailer di Birds of Prey è oramai imminente, la conferma arriva da un leak video apparso in rete nel pomeriggio odierno.

Il breve video proviene da una sala cinematografica ucraina, e mostra il lancio del nuovo teaser trailer di Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn). Partito come se si trattasse di un filmato relativo a IT: Capitolo Due, il teaser regala tante sequenze pazzesche dal cinecomic DC Films, con una Harley Quinn davvero scatenata.

Il lancio ufficiale del teaser trailer è ovviamente atteso a breve, ma nel frattempo possiamo goderci il leak al termine del nostro aggiornamento.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn)

Birds of Prey (and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) sarà diretto da Cathy Yan. La sceneggiatura è di Christina Hodson..

Nel cast Margot Robbie come Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead come Huntress/Cacciatrice, Jurnee Smollett–Bell come Black Canary e Rosie Perez come Renee Montoya, Chris Messina come Victor Zsasz, ed ancora Steven Williams, Derek Wilson, Dana Lee, Francois Chau, Ella Jay Basco e Matthew Willig.

La release è attesa per il 7 febbraio 2020.

Potrebbe Interessarti

Agosto 10, 2018

La gestione dei poteri nella featurette di Ant-Man and the Wasp

Febbraio 7, 2017

Ballate con Christian e Anastasia nello speciale video a 360° di Cinquanta Sfumature di Nero

Dicembre 5, 2018

Robert Schwentke in lizza per la regia dello spin-off G.I. Joe su Snake Eyes

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.