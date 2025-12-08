Le nomination Golden Globes 2026 (83ª edizione) sono state svelate stamattina, 8 dicembre, in diretta su CBSNews.com e YouTube, con presentatori Marlon Wayans e Skye P. Marshall dal Beverly Hilton.

Oltre 300 votanti HFPA hanno nominato 28 categorie (15 film, 12 TV, 1 podcast), con nuove regole per diversity e un focus su indie e blockbuster. One Battle After Another (da noi Una battaglia dopo l’altra) ha dominato l’evento con 9 nomination (ha già trionfato ai LAFCA Awards), seguito da Sinners (da noi I Peccatori) con 7 e Hamnet con 6.

Come noto, la cerimonia è prevista per il 11 gennaio 2026 su CBS/Paramount+, condotta da Nikki Glaser.

Golden Globes 2026 | Ecco tutte le nomination

Golden Globes 2026 nominations: Miglior Film Dramma e Commedia/Musicale

Miglior Film Dramma: Frankenstein (Netflix), Hamnet (Focus Features), It Was Just an Accident (Neon), The Secret Agent (Neon), Sentimental Value (Neon), Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Miglior Film Commedia/Musical: One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.), Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics), Bugonia (Focus Features), Marty Supreme (A24), No Other Choice (A24), Nouvelle Vague (Neon)

Golden Globes 2026 nominations: Regista e Attori Principali

Miglior Regista: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Denis Villeneuve (Train Dreams), Chloé Zhao (Hamnet), Yorgos Lanthimos (Bugonia), Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Miglior Attore Dramma: Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Adrien Brody (Hamnet), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent), Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Sebastian Stan (Frankenstein)

Miglior Attrice Dramma: Julianne Nicholson (Train Dreams), Mikey Madison (Sorry, Baby), Saoirse Ronan (Marty Supreme), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Miglior Attore Commedia/Musical: Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Harris Dickinson (Twinless), George Clooney (Jay Kelly), Jesse Plemons (Bugonia), Daniel Craig (Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery), Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Miglior Attrice Commedia/Musical: Zendaya (One Battle After Another), Emma Stone (Train Dreams), Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good), Mikey Madison (Sorry, Baby – doppia), Emma Corrin (Nouvelle Vague), Margot Robbie (No Other Choice)

Golden Globes 2026 nominations: Altre Categorie Film

Miglior Film d’Animazione: Arco, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Elio, KPop Demon Hunters, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Miglior Film Internazionale: It Was Just an Accident (Iran), Sentimental Value (Norvegia), Sirāt (Turchia), The Secret Agent (USA/Irlanda), Nouvelle Vague (Francia), On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (Zambia)

Miglior Documentario: Cover-Up, No Other Land, The Perfect Neighbor, My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow, Porcelain War, Sugarcane

Miglior Colonna Sonora Originale: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners), Daniel Blumberg (Sentimental Value), Kangding Ray (Sirāt), Alexandre Desplat (Hamnet), Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (One Battle After Another), Jonny Greenwood (The Secret Agent)

Miglior Canzone Originale: “Your Soul Is Mine” da One Battle After Another (Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross), “The Power of Love” da Wicked: For Good (Ariana Grande), “Hold On” da Sinners (Ludwig Göransson), “Echoes” da Train Dreams (Daniel Blumberg), “Fight for Us” da Hamnet (Alexandre Desplat), “New Dawn” da Marty Supreme (Daniel Blumberg)

Golden Globes 2026 nominations: TV

Miglior Serie Dramma: Adolescence (Netflix), Severance (Apple TV+), Shōgun (FX/Hulu), Slow Horses (Apple TV+), The Pitt (HBO), True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Miglior Serie Commedia: The Bear (FX/Hulu), Forever (Netflix), Hacks (Max), Mr Loverman (BBC/Prime Video), The Studio (Apple TV+), What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Miglior Limited Series: Ripley (Netflix), The Day of the Jackal (Peacock/Sky), The White Lotus (HBO), The Chair Company (HBO), Baby Reindeer (Netflix), The Diplomat (Netflix)

Miglior Attore Serie Dramma: Adam Scott (Severance), Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Dominic West (The Pitt), Noah Wyle (The Chair Company), Walton Goggins (True Detective: Night Country)

Miglior Attrice Serie Dramma: Anna Sawai (Shōgun), Sarah Snook (Succession – finale), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Sydney Sweeney (The Chair Company), Jodie Comer (The Pitt)

Miglior Attore Serie Commedia: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso – finale), Jean Smart (Hacks), Steve Carell (The Studio), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Jonathan Bailey (Mr Loverman)

Miglior Attrice Serie Commedia: Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Maya Rudolph (Loot), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kristen Wiig (The Studio), Michaela Coel (Mr Loverman)

Golden Globes 2026 nominations: Miglior Podcast

Miglior Podcast: The Joe Rogan Experience (Spotify), SmartLess (Wondery), Crime Junkie (audiochuck), The Daily (NYT), Call Her Daddy (Spotify), Good Hang With Amy Poehler (Spotify)

Per concludere Helen Mirren e Sarah Jessica Parker riceveranno premi speciali l’8 gennaio su CBS.

Tra gli studios, Neon ha dominato i Golden Globes con ben 18 nomination nel cinema, mentre Netflix per la TV con 25.

