Golden Globe Awards | Le Nomination dell’edizione 2025
Nel primo pomeriggio odierno la Golden Globe Foundation ha annunciato le nomination relative ai Golden Globe Awards 2025.
L’annuncio è arrivato attraverso una diretta divisa in due parti, dove la prima è stata presentata da Mindy Kailing e Morris Chestnut, e la seconda durante la trasmissione CBS This Morning. Come oramai noto, l’edizione numero 82 dei Golden Globes è stata organizzata dalla Golden Globe Foundation, mentre in passato il premio era stato organizzato dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association. La premiazione si terrà lunedì 6 gennaio 2025 e andrà in onda in America su CBS e in streaming su Paramount+.
I film che hanno conquistato il maggior numero di nomination sono stati Anora (palma d’oro a Cannes), Emilia Pérez e Wicked, mentre A Real Pain, The Brutalist e The Substance hanno ottenuto comunque un discreto numero di candidature. L’Italia ha “festeggiato”, inoltre, la presenza di Vermiglio (in lizza per gli Oscars) nella categoria relativa ai film internazionali.
Golden Globe Awads | Tutte le Nomination
Miglior colonna sonora
- Conclave
- The Brutalist
- Il robot selvaggio
- Emilia Perez
- Challengers
- Dune – Parte Due
Miglior miniserie, serie limitata
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective – Night Country
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Presunto innocente
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horse
- Eddie Redmayne – Il giorno dello sciacallo
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun
- Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
Miglior attore protagonista in un film comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell – Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan – A Different Man
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat
- Kali Reis – True Detective 4
Miglior film non in lingua inglese
- All We Imagine As Light
- Emilia Perez
- I’m Still Here
- The Girl With the Needle
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie
- Tadanobu Asano – Shogun
- Javier Bardem – Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Diego Luna – La Machina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Miglior canzone originale in un film
- “The Last Showgirl” (Roadside Attractions), “Beautiful That Way” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt
- “Compress/Repress” from “Challengers”
- “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), “El Mal” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
- “Better Man” (Paramount Pictures) – “Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
- “Kiss the Sky” from “The Wild Robot”
- “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), “Mi Camino” by Clément Ducol and Camille
Miglior attrice in una serie comedy
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o serie limitata
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
- Sofia Vergara – Griselda
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Kate Winslet – The Regime
Miglior film d’animazione
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Oceania 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Il robot selvaggio
Miglior attrice comedy
- Selena Gomez – Emilia Perez
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley – The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldana – Emilia Perez
Miglior sceneggiatura
- Emilia Perez
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Conclave
Miglior attore in una serie comedy
- Adrian Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o serie limitata
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
- Cooper Coch – Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
- Ewan McGregor – Un gentiluomo a Mosca
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Keira Knightley – Black Doves
- Anna Sawai – Shogun
Miglior regia
- Jacque Audiard – Emilia Perez
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Andrew Berger – Conclave
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Coralie Sargeat – The Substance
- Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine As Light
Miglior serie drammatica
- Il giorno dello sciacallo
- The Diplomat
- Mr. & Mrs Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington – Il Gladiatore II
Miglior attrice protagonista in un film comedy
- Amy Adams – Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Perez
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Zendaya – Challengers
Miglior serie comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Il Gladiatore II
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- Il robot selvaggio
Miglior performance in uno Stand-Up Comedy
- Jamie Foxx
- Nikky Glaser
- Seth Meyers
- Adam Sandler
- Ali Wong
- Ramy Youssef
Miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalit
- Timothee Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig – Queer
- Colman Domingo – Sin Sin
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Sebastian Stan – Yhe Apprentie
Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico
- Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie – Maria
- Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton – La stanza accanto
- Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
- Kate Winslet – Lee
Miglior film comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Perez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Miglior film drammatico
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conlcave
- Dune – Parte Due
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
