L'emittente televisiva The CW ha diffuso in rete le foto ufficiali relative al primo episodio di The Flash 6.

L'episodio première è intitolato Into the Void, e sarà trasmesso il prossimo 8 ottobre su The CW. In fondo al nostro articolo le immagini in questione.

The Flash (Sesta Stagione)

La serie tv The Flash è stata prodotta da Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Todd Helbing, Aaron Helbing e Sarah Schechter.

The Flash 6 avrà come showrunner Eric Wallace. Il cast conterà ancora su Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Danielle Nicolet, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, Chris Klein, Sendhil Ramamurthy

La sesta stagione tornerà su The CW dall'8 ottobre 2019.