Emmy Awards | Adolescence e The Studio tra i vincitori 2025

Gli ambiti Emmy Awards 2025 sono stati assegnati nella notte italiana. Tra i vincitori della serata “Adolescence” e “The Studio“.

La cerimonia di premiazione dei 77° Primetime Emmy Awards è stata presentata da Nate Bargatze, e trasmessa in diretta negli USA su CBS, dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles. Nei giorni scorsi l’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha assegnato anche i Creative Emmy Awards in due serate differenti (7 e 8 settembre), a tal proposito è possibile dare uno sguardo ai vincitori seguendo il nostro link.

Ma veniamo ai vincitori degli Emmy 2025.

Adolescence ha trionfato con ben 6 premi, tra cui quello alla Miglior Serie Antologica/Limitata, ma anche quello al piccolo Owen Cooper, diventato il più giovane vincitore nella storia degli Emmy’s. La serie The Studio ha invece portato a casa 4 premi, tra cui quello per la Miglior Serie Comica. The Pitt, invece, ha vinto 3 premi. Ma andiamo con ordine.

Quali sono i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2025?

Best drama series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt – WINNER

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown – Paradise

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Adam Scott – Severance

Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER

Best comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio – WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Best limited or anthology series

Adolescence – WINNER

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Talk series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – WINNER

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin – WINNER

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

Erin Doherty – Adolescence – WINNER

Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Writing for a variety series

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Variety special (live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special – WINNER

SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert

Writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton and Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez – The Studio – WINNER

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows

Writing for a limited or anthology series

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER

Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali – Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER

Rob Delaney – Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Writing for a drama series

Dan Gilroy – Andor – WINNER

Joe Sachs – The Pitt

R Scott Gemmill – The Pitt

Dan Erickson – Severance

Will Smith – Slow Horses

Mike White – The White Lotus

Scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Directing for a drama series

Janus Metz – Andor

Amanda Marsalis – The Pitt

John Wells – The Pitt

Jessica Lee – Severance

Ben Stiller – Severance

Adam Randall – Slow Horses – WINNER

Mike White – The White Lotus

Directing for a limited or anthology series

Philip Barantini – Adolescence – WINNER

Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver – The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin

Nicole Kassell – Sirens

Leslie Linka Glatter – Zero Day

Directing for a comedy series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

James Burrows – Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder – The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere – WINNER

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Reality competition program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors – WINNER

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks – WINNER

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Britt Lower – Severance – WINNER

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry – Severance

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

James Marsden – Paradise

Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman – Severance – WINNER

John Turturro – Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt – WINNER

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

Lead actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear