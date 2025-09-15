Emmy Awards | Adolescence e The Studio tra i vincitori 2025

Gli ambiti Emmy Awards 2025 sono stati assegnati nella notte italiana. Tra i vincitori della serata “Adolescence” e “The Studio“.
La cerimonia di premiazione dei 77° Primetime Emmy Awards è stata presentata da Nate Bargatze, e trasmessa in diretta negli USA su CBS, dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles. Nei giorni scorsi l’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha assegnato anche i Creative Emmy Awards in due serate differenti (7 e 8 settembre), a tal proposito è possibile dare uno sguardo ai vincitori seguendo il nostro link.
Ma veniamo ai vincitori degli Emmy 2025.
Adolescence ha trionfato con ben 6 premi, tra cui quello alla Miglior Serie Antologica/Limitata, ma anche quello al piccolo Owen Cooper, diventato il più giovane vincitore nella storia degli Emmy’s. La serie The Studio ha invece portato a casa 4 premi, tra cui quello per la Miglior Serie Comica. The Pitt, invece, ha vinto 3 premi. Ma andiamo con ordine.
Quali sono i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2025?
Best drama series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt – WINNER
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Adam Scott – Severance
Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER
Best comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio – WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows
Best limited or anthology series
Adolescence – WINNER
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Talk series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – WINNER
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy – Sirens
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin – WINNER
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series
Erin Doherty – Adolescence – WINNER
Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Writing for a variety series
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Variety special (live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
SNL 50: The Anniversary Special – WINNER
SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert
Writing for a comedy series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton and Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez – The Studio – WINNER
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows
Writing for a limited or anthology series
Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER
Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali – Black Mirror
Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex
Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin
Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER
Rob Delaney – Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Writing for a drama series
Dan Gilroy – Andor – WINNER
Joe Sachs – The Pitt
R Scott Gemmill – The Pitt
Dan Erickson – Severance
Will Smith – Slow Horses
Mike White – The White Lotus
Scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Directing for a drama series
Janus Metz – Andor
Amanda Marsalis – The Pitt
John Wells – The Pitt
Jessica Lee – Severance
Ben Stiller – Severance
Adam Randall – Slow Horses – WINNER
Mike White – The White Lotus
Directing for a limited or anthology series
Philip Barantini – Adolescence – WINNER
Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex
Helen Shaver – The Penguin
Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin
Nicole Kassell – Sirens
Leslie Linka Glatter – Zero Day
Directing for a comedy series
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Lucia Aniello – Hacks
James Burrows – Mid-Century Modern
Nathan Fielder – The Rehearsal
Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere – WINNER
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Reality competition program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors – WINNER
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks – WINNER
Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Lead actress in a drama series
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Britt Lower – Severance – WINNER
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Supporting actor in a drama series
Zach Cherry – Severance
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
James Marsden – Paradise
Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman – Severance – WINNER
John Turturro – Severance
Supporting actress in a drama series
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt – WINNER
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Lead actress in a comedy series
Uzo Aduba – The Residence
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER
Lead actor in a comedy series
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
