Squid Game Primetime Emmy Awards
Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards: la lunga lista dei vincitori dell’edizione 2022

Posted on Author Frenck CoppolaComment(0)

Questa notte sono stati assegnati i Primetime Emmy Awards 2022, gli ambiti premi creati dall’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences per omaggiare i migliori prodotti televisivi dell’anno.

A dominare la scena sono stati Succession (Miglior Serie Drammatica), Ted Lasso (Miglior Serie Comica) ed il sorprendente Squid Game, tra i primi show asiatici a raccogliere premi principali agli Emmy, il primo a vedere in trionfo per il Miglior Attore Protagonista in una serie drammatica un attore asiatico “Lee Jung-jae“.

Ha raccolto premi anche Euphoria (alla fine sono stati 6 così come Squid Game) e The White Lotus che si è portato a casa il premio come Miglior Serie Limitata.

ECCO TUTTI I VINCITORI DEI PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS 2022

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max
Jesse Armstrong, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+
MJ Delaney, Directed by

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max
Zendaya as Rue

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC
Quinta Brunson, Written by

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max
Jerrod Carmichael, Written by

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Mike White, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video
Amazon Studios

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live • NBC

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC
Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Murray Bartlett as Armond

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu
Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finni

Trustpilot

Articoli Correlati

emmy awards nominations
Festival Emmy Awards

[Emmy 2017] Stanotte le premiazioni, ecco dove vedere la cerimonia

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

Stanotte l’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences consegnerà gli Emmy Awards 2017, gli ambiti premi assegnati al meglio della programmazione televisiva della stagione scorsa. Ma dove vedere la cerimonia in televisione? La lunga notte degli Emmy sarà trasmessa in esclusiva assoluta da Rai 4, il canale in chiaro di casa Rai dedicato al mondo dell’intrattenimento

L'Academy ha espulso Harvey Weinstein dal comitato permanente
Festival Celebrity Oscar People

L’Academy ha espulso Harvey Weinstein dal comitato permanente

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

Hollywood continua a fare terra bruciata intorno ad Harvey Weinstein, il noto produttore avvolto nello scandalo di abusi sessuali nei confronti di un numero imprecisato di stelle di Hollywood, ora è il turno dell’Academy. Dopo alcuni giorni di incontri, il board of governors dell’Academy (54 membri dell’Academy tra cui Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy e Tom Hanks)

Emmy Awards 2021
Serie Tv News

Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown miglior serie drammatica, tutti i vincitori

Posted on Author Maria Teresa Ruggiero

Dopo la cerimonia del 2020, svoltasi in edizione virtuale a causa della pandemia di Covid-19, gli Emmy Awards 2021 tornano in presenza. La serata di premiazione degli Emmy Awards 2021 é stata trasmessa in diretta da Los Angeles alla presenza di poco più di 600 invitati -in possesso di Green Pass, quindi tutti vaccinati –

Lascia un Commento...

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.