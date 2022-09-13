Emmy Awards: la lunga lista dei vincitori dell’edizione 2022

Questa notte sono stati assegnati i Primetime Emmy Awards 2022, gli ambiti premi creati dall’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences per omaggiare i migliori prodotti televisivi dell’anno.
A dominare la scena sono stati Succession (Miglior Serie Drammatica), Ted Lasso (Miglior Serie Comica) ed il sorprendente Squid Game, tra i primi show asiatici a raccogliere premi principali agli Emmy, il primo a vedere in trionfo per il Miglior Attore Protagonista in una serie drammatica un attore asiatico “Lee Jung-jae“.
Ha raccolto premi anche Euphoria (alla fine sono stati 6 così come Squid Game) e The White Lotus che si è portato a casa il premio come Miglior Serie Limitata.
ECCO TUTTI I VINCITORI DEI PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS 2022
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession • HBO/HBO Max
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+
MJ Delaney, Directed by
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max
Zendaya as Rue
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC
Quinta Brunson, Written by
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max
Jerrod Carmichael, Written by
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Mike White, Written by
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Mike White, Directed by
Outstanding Competition Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live • NBC
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC
Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Succession • HBO/HBO Max
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Murray Bartlett as Armond
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • Hulu
Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finni