Emmy Awards: la lunga lista dei vincitori dell’edizione 2022

Questa notte sono stati assegnati i Primetime Emmy Awards 2022, gli ambiti premi creati dall’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences per omaggiare i migliori prodotti televisivi dell’anno.

A dominare la scena sono stati Succession (Miglior Serie Drammatica), Ted Lasso (Miglior Serie Comica) ed il sorprendente Squid Game, tra i primi show asiatici a raccogliere premi principali agli Emmy, il primo a vedere in trionfo per il Miglior Attore Protagonista in una serie drammatica un attore asiatico “Lee Jung-jae“.

Ha raccolto premi anche Euphoria (alla fine sono stati 6 così come Squid Game) e The White Lotus che si è portato a casa il premio come Miglior Serie Limitata.

ECCO TUTTI I VINCITORI DEI PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS 2022

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+

MJ Delaney, Directed by

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max

Zendaya as Rue

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC

Quinta Brunson, Written by

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max

Jerrod Carmichael, Written by

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

Mike White, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live • NBC

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

Murray Bartlett as Armond

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu

Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finni