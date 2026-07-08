Il giorno più atteso dell’anno per l’industria televisiva statunitense è finalmente arrivato. La Television Academy ha rivelato ufficialmente le nomination per la 78ª edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards, delineando la mappa dei migliori prodotti sul piccolo schermo dell’ultima stagione.

A guidare la prestigiosa selezione è la serie drammatica di HBO Max The Pitt, capace di fare la parte del leone conquistando ben 25 nomination complessive, tra cui la menzione come Miglior Serie Drammatica e ben 13 candidature riservate al suo straordinario cast corale guidato da Noah Wyle. Sul fronte delle commedie, l’ultima stagione di Hacks riscrive la storia del premio stabilendo il nuovo record assoluto per una comedy in una singola stagione, portandosi a casa ben 24 nomination complessive.

Ottimi riscontri anche per la scuderia di Apple TV, che si posiziona al terzo posto grazie alle 19 nomination della novità Widow’s Bay e alle 18 dell’acclamato sci-fi Pluribus. Nel campo delle miniserie, invece, a guidare la cinquina è l’antologia di Netflix Beef con 16 candidature complessive. Tra le grandi esclusioni e le sorprese regolamentari di quest’anno spicca l’assenza del dramma Heated Rivalry, non eleggibile per questa tornata di votazioni.

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà eccezionalmente di lunedì, il prossimo 14 settembre 2026, presso il Peacock Theater di Los Angeles. Lo slittamento rispetto alla classica domenica è dovuto alla concomitanza di un match della NFL trasmesso da NBC, la rete che manderà in onda l’evento condotto per l’occasione dall’iconica stella di Law & Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay.

Emmy 2026 nomination: l’elenco dei candidati nelle categorie principali

Miglior serie Drama

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

Miglior serie Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay

Miglior serie Limited or Anthology

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Miglior attrice protagonista (serie Drama)

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Miglior attore protagonista (serie Drama)

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Miglior attrice non protagonista (serie Drama)

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Miglior attore non protagonista (serie Drama)

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Miglior Guest Actress (serie Drama)

Brittany Allen, The Pitt

Tal Anderson, The Pitt

Tina Ivlev, The Pitt

Miriam Shor, Pluribus

Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age

Shailene Woodley, Paradise

Miglior Guest Actor (serie Drama)

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt

Jeff Hiller, Pluribus

Jeff Kober, The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat

Miglior attrice protagonista (serie Comedy)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior attore protagonista (serie Comedy)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Miglior attrice non protagonista (serie Comedy)

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Miglior attore non protagonista (serie Comedy)

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Miglior Guest Actress (serie Comedy)

Leslie Bibb, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay

Cherry Jones, Hacks

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Lauren Weedman, Hacks

Miglior Guest Actor (serie Comedy)

Michael J. Fox, Shrinking

Brett Goldstein, Shrinking

Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Rob Reinder, The Bear

Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live

Miglior attrice protagonista (Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Miglior attore protagonista (Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Miglior attrice non protagonista (Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Miglior attore non protagonista (Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning