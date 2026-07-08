Il giorno più atteso dell’anno per l’industria televisiva statunitense è finalmente arrivato. La Television Academy ha rivelato ufficialmente le nomination per la 78ª edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards, delineando la mappa dei migliori prodotti sul piccolo schermo dell’ultima stagione.
A guidare la prestigiosa selezione è la serie drammatica di HBO Max The Pitt, capace di fare la parte del leone conquistando ben 25 nomination complessive, tra cui la menzione come Miglior Serie Drammatica e ben 13 candidature riservate al suo straordinario cast corale guidato da Noah Wyle. Sul fronte delle commedie, l’ultima stagione di Hacks riscrive la storia del premio stabilendo il nuovo record assoluto per una comedy in una singola stagione, portandosi a casa ben 24 nomination complessive.
Ottimi riscontri anche per la scuderia di Apple TV, che si posiziona al terzo posto grazie alle 19 nomination della novità Widow’s Bay e alle 18 dell’acclamato sci-fi Pluribus. Nel campo delle miniserie, invece, a guidare la cinquina è l’antologia di Netflix Beef con 16 candidature complessive. Tra le grandi esclusioni e le sorprese regolamentari di quest’anno spicca l’assenza del dramma Heated Rivalry, non eleggibile per questa tornata di votazioni.
La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà eccezionalmente di lunedì, il prossimo 14 settembre 2026, presso il Peacock Theater di Los Angeles. Lo slittamento rispetto alla classica domenica è dovuto alla concomitanza di un match della NFL trasmesso da NBC, la rete che manderà in onda l’evento condotto per l’occasione dall’iconica stella di Law & Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay.
Emmy 2026 nomination: l’elenco dei candidati nelle categorie principali
Miglior serie Drama
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends and Neighbors
Miglior serie Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
Miglior serie Limited or Anthology
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Miglior attrice protagonista (serie Drama)
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
Miglior attore protagonista (serie Drama)
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Miglior attrice non protagonista (serie Drama)
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Miglior attore non protagonista (serie Drama)
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Miglior Guest Actress (serie Drama)
Brittany Allen, The Pitt
Tal Anderson, The Pitt
Tina Ivlev, The Pitt
Miriam Shor, Pluribus
Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age
Shailene Woodley, Paradise
Miglior Guest Actor (serie Drama)
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt
Jeff Hiller, Pluribus
Jeff Kober, The Pitt
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat
Miglior attrice protagonista (serie Comedy)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks
Miglior attore protagonista (serie Comedy)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Miglior attrice non protagonista (serie Comedy)
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Miglior attore non protagonista (serie Comedy)
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Miglior Guest Actress (serie Comedy)
Leslie Bibb, Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay
Cherry Jones, Hacks
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Lauren Weedman, Hacks
Miglior Guest Actor (serie Comedy)
Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Rob Reinder, The Bear
Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live
Miglior attrice protagonista (Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Miglior attore protagonista (Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Miglior attrice non protagonista (Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Miglior attore non protagonista (Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
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