Emmy 2024: A Shōgun il numero più alto di nomination

Emmy 2024: A Shōgun il numero più alto di nomination
Poco fa sono state annunciate le nomination dell’edizione 2024 (la 76°) dei Primetime Emmy Awards, i cosiddetti Oscar americani della televisione.
Ad annunciare le nomination degli Emmy 2024 sono stati gli attori Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph attraverso una diretta sui canali ufficiali della Academy of Television Arts & Sciences andata in streaming circa un’ora fa.
L’apprezzatissima prima stagione di Shōgun si è aggiudicata il numero più alto di nomination (25), seguita dalla seconda stagione di The Bear (23), Only Murders in the Building (21), True Detective: Night Country (19) e The Crown (18). Tra gli assenti illustri, spiccano le serie di successo come House of the Dragon, The Last of Us e Yellowjackets, le cui produzioni hanno subito enormi ritardi a causa degli scioperi di attori e sceneggiatori.
Tra i network, il maggior numero di nomination per gli Emmy 2024 è stato raccolto da Netflix (107), seguito da FX (record da 93) e da HBO/Max (91). Le premiazioni si terranno al Peacock Theater, a Los Angeles, domenica 15 settembre e andranno in onda su ABC.
Emmy 2024: le nomination
Miglior serie tv drammatica
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Miglior serie tv comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior serie limitata o antologica o film
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Attrice protagonista in una serie Drammatica
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Attore protagonista in una serie Drammatica
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
- Dominic West, The Crown
Attrice non protagonista in una serie Drammatica
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Attore non protagonista in una serie Drammatica
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Miglior Attrice protagonista serie comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Attore protagonista serie comedy
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Attrice non protagonista in una serie Comedy
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Attore non protagonista in una serie Comedy
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks.
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o antologica o film
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Attore protagonista in una serie limitata o antologica o film
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Migliore Attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o antologica o film
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Migliore Attrice non protagonista in serie limitata o antologica o film
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Attore Guest Star in una serie drammatica
- Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
- Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Attrice Guest Star in una serie drammatica
- Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
- Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Attore Guest Star in una serie Comedy
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building
- Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
- Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
- Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
- Will Poulter, The Bear
Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una serie Comedy
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Variety Talk
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show
Miglior serie animata
- Blue Eye Samurai
- Bob’s Burgers
- Scavengers Reign
- The Simpsons
- X-Men ‘97
Scopri di più da UNIVERSAL MOVIES
Abbonati per ricevere gli ultimi articoli inviati alla tua e-mail.