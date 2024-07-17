Emmy 2024: A Shōgun il numero più alto di nomination

Poco fa sono state annunciate le nomination dell’edizione 2024 (la 76°) dei Primetime Emmy Awards, i cosiddetti Oscar americani della televisione.

Ad annunciare le nomination degli Emmy 2024 sono stati gli attori Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph attraverso una diretta sui canali ufficiali della Academy of Television Arts & Sciences andata in streaming circa un’ora fa.

L’apprezzatissima prima stagione di Shōgun si è aggiudicata il numero più alto di nomination (25), seguita dalla seconda stagione di The Bear (23), Only Murders in the Building (21), True Detective: Night Country (19) e The Crown (18). Tra gli assenti illustri, spiccano le serie di successo come House of the Dragon, The Last of Us e Yellowjackets, le cui produzioni hanno subito enormi ritardi a causa degli scioperi di attori e sceneggiatori.

Tra i network, il maggior numero di nomination per gli Emmy 2024 è stato raccolto da Netflix (107), seguito da FX (record da 93) e da HBO/Max (91). Le premiazioni si terranno al Peacock Theater, a Los Angeles, domenica 15 settembre e andranno in onda su ABC.

Emmy 2024: le nomination

Miglior serie tv drammatica

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Miglior serie tv comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior serie limitata o antologica o film

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Attrice protagonista in una serie Drammatica

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Attore protagonista in una serie Drammatica

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Attrice non protagonista in una serie Drammatica

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Attore non protagonista in una serie Drammatica

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Miglior Attrice protagonista serie comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Attore protagonista serie comedy

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Attrice non protagonista in una serie Comedy

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Attore non protagonista in una serie Comedy

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o antologica o film

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Attore protagonista in una serie limitata o antologica o film

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Migliore Attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o antologica o film

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Migliore Attrice non protagonista in serie limitata o antologica o film

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Attore Guest Star in una serie drammatica

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Attrice Guest Star in una serie drammatica

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Attore Guest Star in una serie Comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una serie Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Variety Talk

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show

Miglior serie animata

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ‘97

