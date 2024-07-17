Shogun nomination Emmy 2024
Emmy Awards

Emmy 2024: A Shōgun il numero più alto di nomination

Poco fa sono state annunciate le nomination dell’edizione 2024 (la 76°) dei Primetime Emmy Awards, i cosiddetti Oscar americani della televisione.

Ad annunciare le nomination degli Emmy 2024 sono stati gli attori Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph attraverso una diretta sui canali ufficiali della Academy of Television Arts & Sciences andata in streaming circa un’ora fa.

L’apprezzatissima prima stagione di Shōgun si è aggiudicata il numero più alto di nomination (25), seguita dalla seconda stagione di The Bear (23), Only Murders in the Building (21), True Detective: Night Country (19) e The Crown (18). Tra gli assenti illustri, spiccano le serie di successo come House of the Dragon, The Last of Us e Yellowjackets, le cui produzioni hanno subito enormi ritardi a causa degli scioperi di attori e sceneggiatori.

Tra i network, il maggior numero di nomination per gli Emmy 2024 è stato raccolto da Netflix (107), seguito da FX (record da 93) e da HBO/Max (91). Le premiazioni si terranno al Peacock Theater, a Los Angeles, domenica 15 settembre e andranno in onda su ABC.

Emmy 2024: le nomination

Miglior serie tv drammatica

  • The Crown
  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • 3 Body Problem

Miglior serie tv comedy

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior serie limitata o antologica o film

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Fargo
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Attrice protagonista in una serie Drammatica

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Anna Sawai, Shōgun
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Attore protagonista in una serie Drammatica

  • Idris Elba, Hijack
  • Donald Glover, Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Walton Goggins, Fallout
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
  • Dominic West, The Crown

Attrice non protagonista in una serie Drammatica

  • Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
  • Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Greta Lee, The Morning Show
  • Lesley Manville, The Crown
  • Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
  • Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Attore non protagonista in una serie Drammatica

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
  • Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Miglior Attrice protagonista serie comedy

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Loot
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Attore protagonista serie comedy

  • Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Attrice non protagonista in una serie Comedy

  • Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Attore non protagonista in una serie Comedy

  • Lionel Boyce, The Bear
  • Paul W. Downs, Hacks.
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o antologica o film

  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Sofia Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Attore protagonista in una serie limitata o antologica o film

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley
  • Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Migliore Attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o antologica o film

  • Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
  • Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
  • John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lamorne Morris, Fargo
  • Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
  • Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Migliore Attrice non protagonista in serie limitata o antologica o film

  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
  • Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Attore Guest Star in una serie drammatica

  • Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
  • Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
  • Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
  • John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Attrice Guest Star in una serie drammatica

  • Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
  • Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Attore Guest Star in una serie Comedy

  • Jon Bernthal, The Bear
  • Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building
  • Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
  • Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
  • Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
  • Will Poulter, The Bear

Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una serie Comedy

  • Olivia Colman, The Bear
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
  • Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
  • Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Variety Talk

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show

Miglior serie animata

  • Blue Eye Samurai
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Scavengers Reign
  • The Simpsons
  • X-Men ‘97

