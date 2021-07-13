Emmy 2021: The Mandalorian e The Crown guidano con 24 nominations

Poche ore fa sono state annunciate le nominations dell’edizione 2021 degli Emmy Awards, l’ambito premio televisivo assegnato dall’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

A guidare le nominations della 73° edizione degli Emmy sono state due tra le serie più apprezzate da critica e fan, ossia The Mandalorian e The Crown, rispettivamente con 24 candidature, una in più di WandaVision, la vera sorpresa della stagione televisiva. Tra le altre serie con più candidature spiccano The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), La regina degli scacchi (18) e Omicidio a Easttown (16).

HBO e HBO Max hanno superato Netflix arrivando a quota 130, quest’ultima ferma a 129 nomination, il servizio digitale Disney+ a 71, NBC a 46 e Apple TV+ arrivata a 34. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà domenica 19 settembre a Los Angeles e a condurre la serata, trasmessa da CBS, sarà Cedric the Entertainer.

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

MIGLIOR COMEDY

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, SNL

Kristen Wiig, SNL

MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

Alec Baldwin, SNL

Dave Chappelle, SNL

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, SNL

Daniel Levy, SNL

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

WandaVision (Disney+)

MIGLIOR FILM TV

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE IN UN REALITY SHOW

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski e Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John e Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

MIGLIOR REALITY GENERE COMPETITION

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

UNSTRUCTURED REALITY

Becoming (Disney+)

Below Deck (Bravo)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert