Emmy 2021: The Mandalorian e The Crown guidano con 24 nominations

Poche ore fa sono state annunciate le nominations dell’edizione 2021 degli Emmy Awards, l’ambito premio televisivo assegnato dall’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
A guidare le nominations della 73° edizione degli Emmy sono state due tra le serie più apprezzate da critica e fan, ossia The Mandalorian e The Crown, rispettivamente con 24 candidature, una in più di WandaVision, la vera sorpresa della stagione televisiva. Tra le altre serie con più candidature spiccano The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), La regina degli scacchi (18) e Omicidio a Easttown (16).
HBO e HBO Max hanno superato Netflix arrivando a quota 130, quest’ultima ferma a 129 nomination, il servizio digitale Disney+ a 71, NBC a 46 e Apple TV+ arrivata a 34. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà domenica 19 settembre a Los Angeles e a condurre la serata, trasmessa da CBS, sarà Cedric the Entertainer.
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
The Boys (Amazon Prime)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
MIGLIOR COMEDY
black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Cecily Strong, SNL
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Bowen Yang, SNL
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, SNL
Kristen Wiig, SNL
MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
Alec Baldwin, SNL
Dave Chappelle, SNL
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, SNL
Daniel Levy, SNL
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)
WandaVision (Disney+)
MIGLIOR FILM TV
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)
Oslo (HBO)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)
Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE IN UN REALITY SHOW
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski e Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John e Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef
MIGLIOR REALITY GENERE COMPETITION
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
UNSTRUCTURED REALITY
Becoming (Disney+)
Below Deck (Bravo)
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
VARIETY TALK SERIES
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert