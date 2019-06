View this post on Instagram

A lil’ behind the scenes taste of the HOBBS & SHAW savagery that takes place in SAMOA. This bludgeoning will be in the film, but unfortunately the scene where I bite the bad guy’s eye out and spit it on the dirt didn’t make it. MPAA ratings board forbid us to show it because it was too violent. True story. Plus, anytime you see a Samoan in a fight wearing their Lava Lava (traditional fabric I’m wearing around my waist) you know the other person is getting fucked up 🤣 HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND 🌎 #SamoanSmackdown Much love and respect to my stuntman brother @rosskohnstam who commits with no pads, takes my spine buster and smacks his head on the earth like a fucking champ.