Disney Palinsesto 2028
Disney annuncia il palinsesto dei film in uscita fino al 2028

Nonostante il periodo di forte incertezza dovuto all’emergenza Covid-19 che continua a destabilizzare il settore, la Disney ha scelto di programmare il futuro almeno fino al 2028.

A seguito dei rinvii di Free Guy e Assassinio sul Nilo, annunciati solo qualche giorno fa, il colosso dell’intrattenimento ha pensato bene di programmare il proprio futuro in grande stile.

La colossale programmazione di casa Disney contiene, ovviamente, tutti i vari asset di proprietà, dai Marvel Studios alla Pixar, passando per Disney Animation, Lucasfilm e 20th Century Studios (ex Fox).

PALINSTESTO DISNEY FINO AL 2028

2021

  • 2/12/21 THE KING’S MAN (20th)
  • 2/19/21 ANTLERS (Searchlight)
  • 2/26/21 EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE (20th)
  • 3/12/21 RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON (Disney)
  • 4/9/21 BOB’S BURGERS (20th)
  • 4/23/21 RON’S GONE WRONG (20th)
  • 5/7/21 BLACK WIDOW (Disney)
  • 5/28/21 CRUELLA (Disney)
  • 6/18/21 LUCA (Disney)
  • 7/9/21 SHANG CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (Disney)
  • 7/30/21 JUNGLE CRUISE (Disney)
  • 8/13/21 DEEP WATER (20th)
  • 8/27/21 THE BEATLES: GET BACK (Disney)
  • 9/10/21 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
  • 10/15/21 THE LAST DUEL (20th)
  • 11/5/21 ETERNALS (Disney)
  • 11/24/21 Disney UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION (Disney)
  • 12/3/21 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
  • 12/10/21 WEST SIDE STORY (20th)
  • 12/17/21 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)

2022

  • 1/7/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
  • 1/14/22 NIMONA (20th)
  • 2/11/22 THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (Disney)
  • 3/11/22 UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (Disney)
  • 3/25/22 DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Disney)
  • 4/8/22 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
  • 5/6/22 BLACK PANTHER 2 (Disney)
  • 5/27/22 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
  • 6/10/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
  • 6/17/22 UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (Disney)
  • 7/8/22 CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 (Disney)
  • 7/29/22 UNTITLED INDIANA JONES (Disney)
  • 8/12/22 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
  • 9/16/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
  • 10/7/22 UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney)
  • 10/21/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
  • 11/4/22 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
  • 11/11/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
  • 11/23/22 UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION (Disney)
  • 12/16/22 AVATAR 2 (20th)
  • 12/23/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)

2023

  • 1/13/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
  • 2/17/23 UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney)
  • 3/10/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
  • 3/24/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
  • 5/5/23 UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney)
  • 5/26/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
  • 6/9/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
  • 6/16/23 UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (Disney)
  • 7/14/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
  • 7/28/23 UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney)
  • 8/11/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
  • 9/15/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
  • 10/6/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
  • 10/20/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
  • 11/3/23 UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney)
  • 11/10/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th)
  • 11/22/23 UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION (Disney)
  • 12/15/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney)
  • 12/22/23 UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney)

2024

  • 12/20/24 AVATAR 3 (20th)

2025

  • 12/19/25 UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney)

2026

  • 12/18/26 AVATAR 4 (20th)

2027

  • 12/17/27 UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney)

2028

  • 12/22/28 AVATAR 5 (20th)

Lascia un Commento...