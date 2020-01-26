DGA Awards: A Sam Mendes il premio per 1917
Nottata interessante quella appena passata, a confermarlo i tanti premi cinematografici assegnati dalle varie associazioni hollywoodiane. Si parte dai premi assegnati dalla Directors Guild of America (DGA).
L'associazione dei registi ha scelto Sam Mendes come Miglior Regista per il dramma storico 1917. La sua vittoria è un vero e proprio monito verso la medesima categoria agli Oscar 2020. 20 anni fa il regista vinse i DGA Awards con American Beauty, trionfando poi anche agli Oscar.
Il premio al Regista Esordiente è andato a Alma Har’el per Honey Boy, mentre la Regia Documentaristica ha visto trionfare Steven Bognar e Julia Reichert per American Factory.
DGA – DIRECTORS GUILD OF AMERICA
Film
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Primo film
Mati Diop, Atlantics
Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim
Tyler Nilson & Michael Shwartz, The Peanut Butter Falcon
Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Documentario
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, American Factory
Feras Fayyad, The Cave
Alex Holmes, Maiden
Ljubomir Stefanov & Tamara Kotevska, Honeyland
Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, One Child Nation
Serie commedia
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s the Sixties, Man!” (Prime Video)
Bill Hader, Barry, “ronny/lily,” (HBO)
Veep, “Veep,” (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage,” (Prime Video)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio,” (Prime Video)
Serie drammatica
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice,” (HBO)
Mark Mylod, Succession, “This Is Not For Tears,” (HBO)
David Nutter, Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks,” (HBO)
Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “The Long Night,” (HBO)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” (HBO)
Film tv e miniserie
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Vince Gilligan, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon, “Nowadays”
Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Minkie Spiro, Fosse/Verdon, “All I Care About Is Love”
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon, “Glory”
Spot tv:
Spike Jonze for Dream It, Squarespace
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials:
James Burrows and Andy Fisher, Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, “E. Murphy; Lizzo”