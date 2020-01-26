DGA Awards: A Sam Mendes il premio per 1917

Nottata interessante quella appena passata, a confermarlo i tanti premi cinematografici assegnati dalle varie associazioni hollywoodiane. Si parte dai premi assegnati dalla Directors Guild of America (DGA).

L'associazione dei registi ha scelto Sam Mendes come Miglior Regista per il dramma storico 1917. La sua vittoria è un vero e proprio monito verso la medesima categoria agli Oscar 2020. 20 anni fa il regista vinse i DGA Awards con American Beauty, trionfando poi anche agli Oscar.

Il premio al Regista Esordiente è andato a Alma Har’el per Honey Boy, mentre la Regia Documentaristica ha visto trionfare Steven Bognar e Julia Reichert per American Factory.

DGA – DIRECTORS GUILD OF AMERICA

Film

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Primo film

Mati Diop, Atlantics

Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim

Tyler Nilson & Michael Shwartz, The Peanut Butter Falcon

Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Documentario

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, American Factory

Feras Fayyad, The Cave

Alex Holmes, Maiden

Ljubomir Stefanov & Tamara Kotevska, Honeyland

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, One Child Nation

Serie commedia

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s the Sixties, Man!” (Prime Video)

Bill Hader, Barry, “ronny/lily,” (HBO)

Veep, “Veep,” (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage,” (Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio,” (Prime Video)

Serie drammatica

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice,” (HBO)

Mark Mylod, Succession, “This Is Not For Tears,” (HBO)

David Nutter, Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks,” (HBO)

Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “The Long Night,” (HBO)

Stephen Williams, Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” (HBO)

Film tv e miniserie

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Vince Gilligan, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon, “Nowadays”

Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Minkie Spiro, Fosse/Verdon, “All I Care About Is Love”

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon, “Glory”

Spot tv:

Spike Jonze for Dream It, Squarespace

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials:

James Burrows and Andy Fisher, Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, “E. Murphy; Lizzo”