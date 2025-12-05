Critics Choice Awards 2025: I Peccatori domina le nomination

Le nomination per i Critics Choice Awards 2025 sono state annunciate quest’oggi, 5 dicembre, in diretta su E! e USA Network.
La 31ª edizione, ospitata per il quarto anno da Chelsea Handler, andrà in scena live il 4 gennaio 2026 al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica, in onda su E! e USA. Con circa 575 membri votanti della Critics Choice Association, la lista riflette da sempre un consenso ampio, con nuove categorie come suono, stunt design, casting ed ensemble per i film, più la prima per le variety series in TV.
Sinners (da noi I Peccatori) di Ryan Coogler ha dominato l’evento con 17 nomination, seguito da Una battaglia dopo l’altra di Paul Thomas Anderson (già trionfatore ai Gotham, NBR e AFI) e Train Dreams di Denis Villeneuve. Tra le sorprese sottoliniamo lo snub di Cynthia Erivo per ‘Wicked: For Good’ in attrice protagonista, mentre il Palme d’Or di Jafar Panahi ‘It Was Just an Accident’ resta fuori da miglior film.
Critics Choice Awards 2025: Le nomination delle principali categorie
Best Picture
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Train Dreams (Netflix)
- Twinless (A24)
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Denis Villeneuve (Train Dreams)
- Sarah Polley (The Plague)
- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Best Actor
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Wagner Moura (The Plague)
- Adrien Brody (Hamnet)
- Harris Dickinson (Twinless)
Best Actress
- Mikey Madison (Sorry, Baby)
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Julianne Nicholson (Train Dreams)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Saoirse Ronan (Marty Supreme)
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Chase Infiniti (Sinners)
- Colman Domingo (Peter Hujar’s Day)
- Mark Ruffalo (Sentimental Value)
- John C. Reilly (Sinners)
Best Supporting Actress
- Wunmi Mosaku (It Was Just an Accident)
- Emma Stone (Train Dreams)
- Zendaya (One Battle After Another)
- Danielle Deadwyler (Sinners)
- Carey Mulligan (The Plague)
Best Acting Ensemble
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sorry, Baby
- Train Dreams
- Sentimental Value
Altre categorie in evidenza
- Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar (Train Dreams)
- Best Animated Feature: Arco
- Best Foreign Language Film: It Was Just an Accident (snub per Best Picture)
- Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Sinners) – NBR winner.
Nomination TV in evidenza
‘Adolescence’ (Netflix) domina con 8, seguito da ‘Shōgun’ (FX/Hulu, 6) e ‘The Bear’ (FX/Hulu, 5).
- Best Drama Series: Adolescence, Shōgun, Slow Horses (Apple TV+), The Sympathizer (HBO), True Detective: Night Country (HBO).
- Best Comedy Series: The Bear, Forever (Netflix), Hacks (Max), Mr Loverman (BBC/Prime Video), What We Do in the Shadows (FX).
- Best Limited Series: Ripley (Netflix), The Day of the Jackal (Peacock/Sky), Adolescence (doppio ruolo).
Nuova Best Variety Series: Saturday Night Live, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Daily Show.
Per la lista completa: criticschoice.com.
Quale nomination vi sorprende di più? Ditecelo nei commenti!
