Critics Choice Awards 2025: I Peccatori domina le nomination

Le nomination per i Critics Choice Awards 2025 sono state annunciate quest’oggi, 5 dicembre, in diretta su E! e USA Network.

La 31ª edizione, ospitata per il quarto anno da Chelsea Handler, andrà in scena live il 4 gennaio 2026 al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica, in onda su E! e USA. Con circa 575 membri votanti della Critics Choice Association, la lista riflette da sempre un consenso ampio, con nuove categorie come suono, stunt design, casting ed ensemble per i film, più la prima per le variety series in TV.

Sinners (da noi I Peccatori) di Ryan Coogler ha dominato l’evento con 17 nomination, seguito da Una battaglia dopo l’altra di Paul Thomas Anderson (già trionfatore ai Gotham, NBR e AFI) e Train Dreams di Denis Villeneuve. Tra le sorprese sottoliniamo lo snub di Cynthia Erivo per ‘Wicked: For Good’ in attrice protagonista, mentre il Palme d’Or di Jafar Panahi ‘It Was Just an Accident’ resta fuori da miglior film.

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Le nomination delle principali categorie

Best Picture

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Train Dreams (Netflix)

Twinless (A24)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Denis Villeneuve (Train Dreams)

Sarah Polley (The Plague)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)



Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Wagner Moura (The Plague)

Adrien Brody (Hamnet)

Harris Dickinson (Twinless)

Best Actress

Mikey Madison (Sorry, Baby)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Julianne Nicholson (Train Dreams)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Saoirse Ronan (Marty Supreme)

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Chase Infiniti (Sinners)

Colman Domingo (Peter Hujar’s Day)

Mark Ruffalo (Sentimental Value)

John C. Reilly (Sinners)

Best Supporting Actress

Wunmi Mosaku (It Was Just an Accident)

Emma Stone (Train Dreams)

Zendaya (One Battle After Another)

Danielle Deadwyler (Sinners)

Carey Mulligan (The Plague)

Best Acting Ensemble

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sorry, Baby

Train Dreams

Sentimental Value

Altre categorie in evidenza

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar (Train Dreams)

Best Animated Feature: Arco

Best Foreign Language Film: It Was Just an Accident (snub per Best Picture)

Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Sinners) – NBR winner.

Nomination TV in evidenza

‘Adolescence’ (Netflix) domina con 8, seguito da ‘Shōgun’ (FX/Hulu, 6) e ‘The Bear’ (FX/Hulu, 5).

Best Drama Series: Adolescence, Shōgun, Slow Horses (Apple TV+), The Sympathizer (HBO), True Detective: Night Country (HBO).

Best Comedy Series: The Bear, Forever (Netflix), Hacks (Max), Mr Loverman (BBC/Prime Video), What We Do in the Shadows (FX).

Best Limited Series: Ripley (Netflix), The Day of the Jackal (Peacock/Sky), Adolescence (doppio ruolo).

Nuova Best Variety Series: Saturday Night Live, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Daily Show.

Per la lista completa: criticschoice.com.

Quale nomination vi sorprende di più? Ditecelo nei commenti!