Critics Choice Awards 2025: I Peccatori domina le nomination

Le nomination per i Critics Choice Awards 2025 sono state annunciate quest’oggi, 5 dicembre, in diretta su E! e USA Network.

La 31ª edizione, ospitata per il quarto anno da Chelsea Handler, andrà in scena live il 4 gennaio 2026 al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica, in onda su E! e USA. Con circa 575 membri votanti della Critics Choice Association, la lista riflette da sempre un consenso ampio, con nuove categorie come suono, stunt design, casting ed ensemble per i film, più la prima per le variety series in TV.

Sinners (da noi I Peccatori) di Ryan Coogler ha dominato l’evento con 17 nomination, seguito da Una battaglia dopo l’altra di Paul Thomas Anderson (già trionfatore ai Gotham, NBR e AFI) e Train Dreams di Denis Villeneuve. Tra le sorprese sottoliniamo lo snub di Cynthia Erivo per ‘Wicked: For Good’ in attrice protagonista, mentre il Palme d’Or di Jafar Panahi ‘It Was Just an Accident’ resta fuori da miglior film.

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Le nomination delle principali categorie

Best Picture

  • One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Train Dreams (Netflix)
  • Twinless (A24)

Best Director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
  • Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
  • Denis Villeneuve (Train Dreams)
  • Sarah Polley (The Plague)
  • Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best Actor

  • Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
  • Wagner Moura (The Plague)
  • Adrien Brody (Hamnet)
  • Harris Dickinson (Twinless)

Best Actress

  • Mikey Madison (Sorry, Baby)
  • Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
  • Julianne Nicholson (Train Dreams)
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
  • Saoirse Ronan (Marty Supreme)

Best Supporting Actor

  • Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
  • Chase Infiniti (Sinners)
  • Colman Domingo (Peter Hujar’s Day)
  • Mark Ruffalo (Sentimental Value)
  • John C. Reilly (Sinners)

Best Supporting Actress

  • Wunmi Mosaku (It Was Just an Accident)
  • Emma Stone (Train Dreams)
  • Zendaya (One Battle After Another)
  • Danielle Deadwyler (Sinners)
  • Carey Mulligan (The Plague)

Best Acting Ensemble

  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Sorry, Baby
  • Train Dreams
  • Sentimental Value

Altre categorie in evidenza

  • Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
  • Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar (Train Dreams)
  • Best Animated Feature: Arco
  • Best Foreign Language Film: It Was Just an Accident (snub per Best Picture)
  • Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Sinners) – NBR winner.

Nomination TV in evidenza

‘Adolescence’ (Netflix) domina con 8, seguito da ‘Shōgun’ (FX/Hulu, 6) e ‘The Bear’ (FX/Hulu, 5).

  • Best Drama Series: Adolescence, Shōgun, Slow Horses (Apple TV+), The Sympathizer (HBO), True Detective: Night Country (HBO).
  • Best Comedy Series: The Bear, Forever (Netflix), Hacks (Max), Mr Loverman (BBC/Prime Video), What We Do in the Shadows (FX).
  • Best Limited Series: Ripley (Netflix), The Day of the Jackal (Peacock/Sky), Adolescence (doppio ruolo).
    Nuova Best Variety Series: Saturday Night Live, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Daily Show.

Per la lista completa: criticschoice.com.

Quale nomination vi sorprende di più? Ditecelo nei commenti!

