Critics' Choice Awards 2023, ecco le nomination
Critics’ Choice Awards: Everything Everywhere All at Once guida le nomination 2023

Sono state annunciate nella notte italiana le nomination dei Critics’ Choice Awards 2023, i premi cinematografici assegnati dalla Broadcast Film Critics Association.

A dominare la sessione con 14 nomination è stato Everything Everywhere All at Once (la recensione), il sorprendente film con protagonista Michelle Yeoh già al centro dell’attenzione in questo primo scorcio della stagione cinematografica dei premi. The Fabelmans ha raccolto 11 candidature, mentre Babylon di Damien Chazelle 10.

I premi saranno assegnati il prossimo 15 gennaio 2023 attraverso una cerimonia condotta da Chelsea Handler che si terrà presso il Fairmont Century Plaza di Los Angeles.

Miglior film

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • RRR
  • TÁR
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Miglior attore

  • Austin Butler (Elvis)
  • Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
  • Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
  • Bill Nighy (Living)

Miglior Attrice

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler – Till
  • Margot Robbie – Babylon
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Miglior attore/attrice emergente

  • Frankie Corio – Aftersun
  • Jalyn Hall – Till
  • Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
  • Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
  • Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
  • Sadie Sink – The Whale

Miglior ensemble

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • The Woman King
  • Women Talking

Miglior regista

  • James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Damien Chazelle – Babylon
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
  • S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
  • Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
  • Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

  • Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
  • Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
  • Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Miglior fotografia

  • Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
  • Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
  • Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
  • Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Miglior scenografia

  • Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
  • Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
  • Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Miglior montaggio

  • Tom Cross – Babylon
  • Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
  • Monika Willi – Tár

Migliori costumi

  • Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Catherine Martin – Elvis
  • Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
  • Mary Zophres – Babylon

Miglior trucco

  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Whale

Migliori effetti visivi

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • RRR
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior commedia

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Bros
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Miglior film d’animazione

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red
  • Wendell & Wild

Miglior film straniero

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Close
  • Decision to Leave
  • RRR

Miglior canzone

  • “Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
  • “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
  • “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
  • “New Body Rhumba” – White Noise

Miglior colonna sonora

  • Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Michael Giacchino – The Batman
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
  • John Williams – The Fabelmans
