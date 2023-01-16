Critics Choice Awards 2023: la lista completa dei vincitori

Nella notte italiana sono stati assegnati i Critics Choice Awards 2023, gli ambiti premi assegnati dalla Broadcast Film Critics Association ai migliori film della scorsa edizione cinematografica.

La cerimonia, presentata da Chelsea Handler, si è tenuta al Fairmont Century Plaza di Los Angeles, ed ha visto i premi assegnati da una giuria di oltre 600 membri dell’associazione dei critici americani. Il Miglior Film è andato al sorprendente “Everything Everywhere All at Once“, già protagonista alle nomination con ben 14 candidature; alla fine i premi sono stati cinque, tra cui quello della Miglior Regia alla coppia formata da Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert.

Ma diamo uno sguardo a tutti i premi qui di seguito.

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2023: I VINCITORI

BEST PICTURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” WINNER

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“RRR”

“TÁR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale” WINNER

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – “TÁR” WINNER

Viola Davis – “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”

Margot Robbie – “Babylon”

Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” WINNER

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” WINNER

Jessie Buckley – “Women Talking”

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun”

Jalyn Hall – “Till”

Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans” WINNER

Bella Ramsey – “Catherine Called Birdy”

Banks Repeta – “Armageddon Time”

Sadie Sink – “The Whale”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” WINNER

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Damien Chazelle – “Babylon”

Todd Field – “TÁR”

Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” WINNER

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking”

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King”

S. S. Rajamouli – “RRR”

Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field – “TÁR”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” WINNER

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter – “The Whale”

Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living”

Rian Johnson – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She Said”

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” WINNER

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter – “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Roger Deakins – “Empire of Light”

Florian Hoffmeister – “TÁR”

Janusz Kaminski – “The Fabelmans”

Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick” WINNER

Linus Sandgren – “Babylon”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – “The Fabelmans”

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – “Elvis”

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon” WINNER

BEST EDITING

Tom Cross – “Babylon”

Eddie Hamilton – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” WINNER

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – “Elvis”

Monika Willi – “TÁR”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” WINNER

Jenny Eagan – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Shirley Kurata – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Catherine Martin – “Elvis”

Gersha Phillips – “The Woman King”

Mary Zophres – “Babylon”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis” WINNER

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Whale”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avatar: The Way of Water” WINNER

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“RRR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST COMEDY

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Bros”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” WINNER

“Triangle of Sadness”

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” WINNER

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

“Wendell & Wild”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Close”

“Decision to Leave”

“RRR” WINNER

BEST SONG

“Carolina” – “Where the Crawdads Sing”

“Ciao Papa” – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Hold My Hand” – “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” – “RRR” WINNER

“New Body Rhumba” – “White Noise”

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Michael Giacchino – “The Batman”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “TÁR” WINNER

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz – “Babylon”

John Williams – “The Fabelmans”

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC) WINNER

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man” (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Diego Luna – “Andor” (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC) WINNER

Adam Scott – “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Prime Video)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Zendaya – “Euphoria” (HBO) WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andre Braugher – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – “Evil” (Paramount+)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul” (AMC) WINNER

John Lithgow – “The Old Man” (FX)

Matt Smith – “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Milly Alcock – “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Carol Burnett – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” (HBO) WINNER

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC) WINNER

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Better Things” (FX)

“Ghosts’ (CBS)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Reboot” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – “Reboot” (Hulu)

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear” (FX) WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – “Girls5eva” (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Jean Smart – “Hacks” (HBO Max) WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts” (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – “Call Me Kat” (Fox)

James Marsden – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO) WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis – “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden – “Uncoupled” (Netflix)

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) WINNER

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“The Dropout” (Hulu) WINNER

“Gaslit” (Starz)

“The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)

“The Offer” (Paramount+)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

“This Is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)

“Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“Fresh” (Hulu)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)

“The Survivor” (HBO)

“Three Months” (Paramount+)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel) WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ben Foster – “The Survivor” (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Daniel Radcliffe – “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel) WINNER

Sebastian Stan – “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – “This is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Lily James – “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – “Prey” (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – “Gaslit” (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – “The First Lady” (Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout” (Hulu) WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett – “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson – “The Patient” (FX)

Matthew Goode – “The Offer” (Paramount+)

Paul Walter Hauser – “Black Bird” (Apple TV+) WINNER

Ray Liotta – “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – “Gaslit” (Starz)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Claire Danes – “Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX)

Dominique Fishback – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – “Gaslit” (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – “Candy” (Hulu)

Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) WINNER

Juno Temple – “The Offer” (Paramount+)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

“1899” (Netflix)

“Borgen” (Netflix)

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Netflix)

“Garcia!” (HBO Max)

“The Kingdom Exodus” (MUBI)

“Kleo” (Netflix)

“My Brilliant Friend” (HBO)

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+) WINNER

“Tehran” (Apple TV+)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Bluey” (Disney+)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

“Harley Quinn” (HBO Max) WINNER

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)

“Undone” (Prime Video)

BEST TALK SHOW

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) WINNER

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune” (Netflix)

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (HBO)

“Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual” (Netflix)

“Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth” (HBO)

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)

“Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early” (Peacock)