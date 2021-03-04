Costume Designers Guild Awards: le nomination 2021 per i costumi

Costume Designers Guild Awards 2021 nomination
Sono state annunciate le nomination per i Costume Designers Guild Awards, i premi assegnati dal sindacato dei costumisti hollywoodiani.

Tra i film candidati spiccano i cinecomics Birds of Prey e Wonder Woman 1984, ma anche Da 5 Bloods e Mank. Da menzionare anche la nomination ottenuta dall’italiano Massimo Cantini Parrini per il lavoro svolto in Pinocchio di Matteo Garrone.

Per quanto riguarda le serie tv sono state nominate, tra le altre, The Mandalorian, Westworld e Bridgerton.

I vincitori saranno annunciati il 13 aprile via Twitter sul profilo ufficiale del sindacato.

Di seguito l’elenco completo con le nomination ai Costume Designers Guild Awards 2021:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Dolittle – Jenny Beavan
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Michael Wilkinson
Mulan – Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Wonder Woman 1984 – Lindy Hemming

Excellence in Contemporary Film
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – Trayce Gigi Field
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Erin Benach
Da 5 Bloods – Donna Berwick
Promising Young Woman – Nancy Steiner
The Prom – Lou Eyrich

Excellence in Period Film
Emma. – Alexandra Byrne
Judas and the Black Messiah – Charlese Antoinette Jones
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
Mank – Trish Summerville
One Night in Miami – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Shawna Trpcic
Snowpiercer: “Access is Power” – Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Picard: “Absolute Candor” – Christine Bieselin Clark
Westworld: “Parce Domine” – Shay Cunliffe
What We Do in the Shadows: “Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires” – Amanda Neale

Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: “Faux Amis” – Patricia Field & Marilyn Fitoussi
Euphoria: “Part 1: Rue – Trouble Don’t Last Always” – Heidi Bivens
I May Destroy You: “Social Media is a Great Way to Connect” – Lynsey Moore
Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending” – Debra Hanson
Unorthodox: “Part 2” – Justine Seymour

Excellence in Period Television
Bridgerton: “Diamond of the First Water” – Ellen Mirojnick & John W. Glaser III
The Crown: “Terra Nullius” – Amy Roberts
Lovecraft Country: “I Am.” – Dayna Pink
Mrs. America: “Shirley” – Bina Daigeler
The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game” – Gabriele Binder

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Dancing with the Stars: “Villains Night” – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
Hamilton – Paul Tazewell
The Masked Dancer: “Premiere – Everybody Mask Now!” – Gabrielle Letamendi & Candice Rainwater
The Masked Singer: “The Semi Finals – The Super Six” – Marina Toybina
Saturday Night Live: “John Mulaney / The Strokes” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design
Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema “The Stunt Double” short film – April Napier
The Killers: “Caution” music video – Samantha Kuester
Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” music video – Dawn Ritz & Kenn Law
Tim Burton Themed Halloween Party short film – Dawn Ritz
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” music video – Ami Goodheart

