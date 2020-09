Chadwick Boseman: la Disney lo omaggia con un murale

View this post on Instagram

Earlier today, concept artist @Nikkolas_Smith was among the first to see his artwork, “King Chad,” displayed in #DowntownDisney. The art installation pays tribute to ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman with the inscription: “As a former Disney Imagineer, I had the honor of working on a major children's hospital initiative and Avengers Campus as my final two assignments. Seeing Chadwick's heart for people in-person, and later discovering his courageous battle with cancer, I was inspired to create this tribute to honor his life and legacy. To us, he was and will always be T'Challa. Long Live The King.”