CAS Awards: le nomination 2021 della Cinema Audio Society

Sono state annunciate nomination dell’edizione 2021 dei CAS Awards, i premi assegnati ai migliori missaggi sonori dalla Cinema Audio Society.

Come sempre un enorme indicatore per l’assegnazione dell’Oscar nella categoria per il Miglior Missaggio Sonoro, i verdetto della CAS quest’anno ha scelto una cinquina formata da Mank, Sound of Metal, Il processo ai Chicago 7, Greyhound e Notizie dal mondo.

Nella categoria animata, invece, i favoriti Soul e Onward – Oltre la Magia se la dovranno vedere con I Croods: Una nuova era, Trolls World Tour e Shaun, vita da pecora: Farmageddon.

I CAS Awards verranno assegnati il 17 aprile con una cerimonia virtuale.

FILM – LIVE ACTION

Greyhound

Production Mixer: David Wyman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Christian Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Richard Kitting

Re-Recording Mixer: Beau Borders CAS

Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes

Foley Mixer: George A. Lara CAS

Mank

Production Mixer: Drew Kunin

Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce

Re-Recording Mixer: David Parker

Re-Recording Mixer: Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Charleen Richards-Steeves

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

News of the World

Production Mixer: John Patrick Pritchett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mike Prestwood Smith

Re-Recording Mixer: William Miller

Scoring Mixer: Shawn Murphy

ADR Mixer: Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer: Adam Fil Méndez CAS

Sound of Metal

Production Mixer: Phillip Bladh CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Nicolas Becker

Re-Recording Mixer: Jaime Baksht

Re-Recording Mixer: Michelle Couttolenc

ADR Mixer: Carlos Cortez Navarrette

Foley Mixer: Kari Vähäkuopus

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Mixer: Thomas Varga CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Julian Slater CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Babcock CAS

Scoring Mixer: Daniel Pemberton

ADR Mixer: Justin W. Walker

Foley Mixer: Kevin Schultz

FILM: ANIMATED

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Dialogue & ADR Mixer: Dom Boucher

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer: Gilbert Lake

Re-Recording Mixer: Adrian Rhodes

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Ant Bayman

Onward

Original Dialogue Mixer: Vincent Caro CAS

Original Dialogue Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Semanick CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer: Brad Haehnel

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Soul

Original Dialogue Mixer: Vincent Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce

Re-Recording Mixer: David Parker

Scoring Mixer: Atticus Ross

Scoring Mixer: David Boucher CAS

ADR Mixer: Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

The Croods: A New Age

Original Dialogue Mixer: Tighe Sheldon

Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Leff Lefferts

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Trolls World Tour

Original Dialogue Mixer: Tighe Sheldon

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott Millan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hackner

Scoring Mixer: Christopher Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer: Randy K. Singer CAS

FILM: DOCUMENTARY

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Re-Recording Mixer: Graham Wild

Scoring Mixer: Gareth Cousins CAS

My Octopus Teacher

Re-Recording Mixer: Barry Donnelly

Foley Mixer: Charl Mostert

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Jeff King

The Social Dilemma

Production Mixer: Mark A. Crawford

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

Scoring Mixer: Mark Venezia

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Zappa

Production Mixer: Monty Buckles

Re-Recording Mixer: Marty Zub CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Lon Bender

MINISERIE O FILM TV

American Horror Story: 1984 Ep. 9 Final Girl

Production Mixer: Alex Altman

Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Earle CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Doug Andham CAS

ADR Mixer: Judah Getz CAS

Foley Mixer: Jacob McNaughton

Fargo: Ep. 7 East/West

Production Mixer: J.T. Mueller CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Jeffrey Perkins

Re-Recording Mixer: Josh Eckberg

Scoring Mixer: Michael Perfitt

ADR Mixer: Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer: Randy Wilson

Lovecraft Country: Ep. 1 Sundown

Production Mixer – Amanda Beggs CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS

Scoring Mixer: Brad Hacknell

ADR Mixer: Miguel Araujo

Foley Mixer: Brett Voss CAS

The Queen’s Gambit: Ep. 4 Middle Game

Production Mixer: Roland Winke

Re-Recording Mixer: Eric Hoehn CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Eric Hirsch

Re-Recording Mixer: Leo Marcil

Scoring Mixer: Lawrence Manchester

Watchmen: Ep. 6 This Extraordinary Being

Production Mixer: Doug Axtell

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

Scoring Mixer: Atticus Ross

ADR Mixer: Judah Getz CAS

Foley Mixer: Antony Zeller CAS

TELEVISION SERIES: 1 HOUR

Better Call Saul: Ep. 8 Bagman

Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry B. Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

Ozark: Ep. 10 All In

Production Mixer: Filipe Borrero CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry B. Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Amy Barber

The Crown: S4, Ep. 1 Gold Stick

Production Mixer: Chris Ashworth

Re-Recording Mixer: Lee Walpole

Re-Recording Mixer: Stuart Hilliker CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Martin Jensen

ADR Mixer: Gibran Farrah

Foley Mixer: Catherine Thomas

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: S3, Ep. 8 A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo…

Production Mixer: Mathew Price CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bochar CAS

Scoring Mixer: Stewart Lerman

ADR Mixer: David Boulton

Foley Mixer: George A. Lara CAS

Westworld: S3, Ep. 4 The Mother of Exiles

Production Mixer: Geoffrey Patterson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Keith A. Rogers CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Benjamin L. Cook

Scoring Mixer: Ramin Djawadi

TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR

Dead to Me: Ep. 201 You Know What You Did

Production Mixer: Steven Michael Morantz CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Brad Sherman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Alexander Gruzdev

ADR Mixer: Jason Oliver

Modern Family: Ep.1118 Finale Part 1

Production Mixer: Stephen A. Tibbo CAS

Production Mixer: Srdjan Popovic

Re-Recording Mixer: Dean Okrand CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Brian Harman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Peter Bawiec

ADR MIXER: Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer: David Michael Torres CAS

Ted Lasso: Ep. 110 The Hope that Kills You

Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne

ADR Mixer: Brent Findley

ADR Mixer: Marilyn Morris

Scoring Mixer: George Murphy

Foley Mixer: Jordan McClain

The Mandalorian: Ep. 102 Chapter 2: The Child

Production Mixer: Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata

Scoring Mixer: Christopher Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer: Matthew Wood

Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS

The Mandalorian: Ep. 205 Chapter 13: The Jedi

Production Mixer: Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Scoring Mixer: Christopher Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer: Matthew Wood

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC: SERIES or SPECIALS

Beastie Boys Story

Production Mixer: Jacob Feinberg

Production Mixer: William Tzouris

Re-Recording Mixer: Martyn Zub CAS

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You

Production Mixer: Brad Bergbom

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kyle Arzt

Music Mixer: Bob Clearmountain

Hamilton

Production Mixer: Justin Rathbun

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Volante

Re-Recording Mixer: Rob Fernandez

Re-Recording Mixer: Tim Latham

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time Ep. 1

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Villaflor

Scoring Mixer: Dave Lynch

NASA & SpaceX: Journey to The Future

Production Mixer – Erik Clabeaux

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Keeley CAS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION PRODUCTIO

DPA Microphones, Inc.

DPA 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun Mic

Lectrosonics, Inc.

DCR822 Dual Channel Digital Audio receiver

Shure Incorporated

Axient AD3

Sound Devices, LLC

CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series

Sound Devices, LLC

Sound Devices Noise Assist

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION POST PRODUCTION

Evercast, LLC

Evercast

Focusrite PLC

RedNet R1

iZotope, Inc.

RX8

The Cargo Cult

Matchbox

Todd-AO

Actors Mobile ADR