CAS Awards: le nomination 2021 della Cinema Audio Society

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

Sono state annunciate nomination dell’edizione 2021 dei CAS Awards, i premi assegnati ai migliori missaggi sonori dalla Cinema Audio Society.

Come sempre un enorme indicatore per l’assegnazione dell’Oscar nella categoria per il Miglior Missaggio Sonoro, i verdetto della CAS quest’anno ha scelto una cinquina formata da Mank, Sound of Metal, Il processo ai Chicago 7, Greyhound e Notizie dal mondo.

Nella categoria animata, invece, i favoriti Soul e Onward – Oltre la Magia se la dovranno vedere con I Croods: Una nuova era, Trolls World Tour e Shaun, vita da pecora: Farmageddon.

I CAS Awards verranno assegnati il 17 aprile con una cerimonia virtuale.

FILM – LIVE ACTION

Greyhound
Production Mixer: David Wyman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Christian Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Richard Kitting
Re-Recording Mixer: Beau Borders CAS
Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes
Foley Mixer: George A. Lara CAS

Mank
Production Mixer: Drew Kunin
Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer: David Parker
Re-Recording Mixer: Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Charleen Richards-Steeves
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

News of the World
Production Mixer: John Patrick Pritchett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mike Prestwood Smith
Re-Recording Mixer: William Miller
Scoring Mixer: Shawn Murphy
ADR Mixer: Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer: Adam Fil Méndez CAS

Sound of Metal
Production Mixer: Phillip Bladh CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Nicolas Becker
Re-Recording Mixer: Jaime Baksht
Re-Recording Mixer: Michelle Couttolenc
ADR Mixer: Carlos Cortez Navarrette
Foley Mixer: Kari Vähäkuopus

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Mixer: Thomas Varga CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Julian Slater CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Babcock CAS
Scoring Mixer: Daniel Pemberton
ADR Mixer: Justin W. Walker
Foley Mixer: Kevin Schultz

FILM: ANIMATED

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Dialogue & ADR Mixer: Dom Boucher
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer: Gilbert Lake
Re-Recording Mixer: Adrian Rhodes
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Ant Bayman

Onward
Original Dialogue Mixer: Vincent Caro CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Semanick CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer: Brad Haehnel
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Soul
Original Dialogue Mixer: Vincent Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer: David Parker
Scoring Mixer: Atticus Ross
Scoring Mixer: David Boucher CAS
ADR Mixer: Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

The Croods: A New Age
Original Dialogue Mixer: Tighe Sheldon
Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Leff Lefferts
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Trolls World Tour
Original Dialogue Mixer: Tighe Sheldon
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott Millan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hackner
Scoring Mixer: Christopher Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer: Randy K. Singer CAS

FILM: DOCUMENTARY

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Re-Recording Mixer: Graham Wild
Scoring Mixer: Gareth Cousins CAS

My Octopus Teacher
Re-Recording Mixer: Barry Donnelly
Foley Mixer: Charl Mostert

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Jeff King

The Social Dilemma
Production Mixer: Mark A. Crawford
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
Scoring Mixer: Mark Venezia
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Zappa
Production Mixer: Monty Buckles
Re-Recording Mixer: Marty Zub CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Lon Bender

MINISERIE O FILM TV

American Horror Story: 1984 Ep. 9 Final Girl
Production Mixer: Alex Altman
Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Earle CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Doug Andham CAS
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer: Jacob McNaughton

Fargo: Ep. 7 East/West
Production Mixer: J.T. Mueller CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Jeffrey Perkins
Re-Recording Mixer: Josh Eckberg
Scoring Mixer: Michael Perfitt
ADR Mixer: Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer: Randy Wilson

Lovecraft Country: Ep. 1 Sundown
Production Mixer – Amanda Beggs CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS
Scoring Mixer: Brad Hacknell
ADR Mixer: Miguel Araujo
Foley Mixer: Brett Voss CAS

The Queen’s Gambit: Ep. 4 Middle Game
Production Mixer: Roland Winke
Re-Recording Mixer: Eric Hoehn CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Eric Hirsch
Re-Recording Mixer: Leo Marcil
Scoring Mixer: Lawrence Manchester

Watchmen: Ep. 6 This Extraordinary Being
Production Mixer: Doug Axtell
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
Scoring Mixer: Atticus Ross
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer: Antony Zeller CAS

TELEVISION SERIES: 1 HOUR

Better Call Saul: Ep. 8 Bagman
Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry B. Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

Ozark: Ep. 10 All In
Production Mixer: Filipe Borrero CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry B. Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer: Amy Barber

The Crown: S4, Ep. 1 Gold Stick
Production Mixer: Chris Ashworth
Re-Recording Mixer: Lee Walpole
Re-Recording Mixer: Stuart Hilliker CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Martin Jensen
ADR Mixer: Gibran Farrah
Foley Mixer: Catherine Thomas

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: S3, Ep. 8 A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo…
Production Mixer: Mathew Price CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bochar CAS
Scoring Mixer: Stewart Lerman
ADR Mixer: David Boulton
Foley Mixer: George A. Lara CAS

Westworld: S3, Ep. 4 The Mother of Exiles
Production Mixer: Geoffrey Patterson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Keith A. Rogers CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Benjamin L. Cook
Scoring Mixer: Ramin Djawadi

TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR

Dead to Me: Ep. 201 You Know What You Did
Production Mixer: Steven Michael Morantz CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Brad Sherman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Alexander Gruzdev
ADR Mixer: Jason Oliver

Modern Family: Ep.1118 Finale Part 1
Production Mixer: Stephen A. Tibbo CAS
Production Mixer: Srdjan Popovic
Re-Recording Mixer: Dean Okrand CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Brian Harman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Peter Bawiec
ADR MIXER: Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer: David Michael Torres CAS

Ted Lasso: Ep. 110 The Hope that Kills You
Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne
ADR Mixer: Brent Findley
ADR Mixer: Marilyn Morris
Scoring Mixer: George Murphy
Foley Mixer: Jordan McClain

The Mandalorian: Ep. 102 Chapter 2: The Child
Production Mixer: Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata
Scoring Mixer: Christopher Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer: Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS

The Mandalorian: Ep. 205 Chapter 13: The Jedi
Production Mixer: Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Scoring Mixer: Christopher Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer: Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC: SERIES or SPECIALS

Beastie Boys Story
Production Mixer: Jacob Feinberg
Production Mixer: William Tzouris
Re-Recording Mixer: Martyn Zub CAS

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You
Production Mixer: Brad Bergbom
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kyle Arzt
Music Mixer: Bob Clearmountain

Hamilton
Production Mixer: Justin Rathbun
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Volante
Re-Recording Mixer: Rob Fernandez
Re-Recording Mixer: Tim Latham

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time Ep. 1
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Villaflor
Scoring Mixer: Dave Lynch

NASA & SpaceX: Journey to The Future
Production Mixer – Erik Clabeaux
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Keeley CAS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION PRODUCTIO

DPA Microphones, Inc.
DPA 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun Mic

Lectrosonics, Inc.
DCR822 Dual Channel Digital Audio receiver

Shure Incorporated
Axient AD3

Sound Devices, LLC
CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series

Sound Devices, LLC
Sound Devices Noise Assist

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION POST PRODUCTION

Evercast, LLC
Evercast

Focusrite PLC
RedNet R1

iZotope, Inc.
RX8

The Cargo Cult
Matchbox

Todd-AO
Actors Mobile ADR

Lascia un Commento...