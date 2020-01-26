CAS Awards: Le Mans '66 vince i premi dei tecnici del suono
Questa notte la Cinema Audio Society ha assegnato gli ambiti CAS Awards 2020, i premi dell'associazione dei tecnici del suono.
A trionfare è stato Le Mans '66 - La Grande Sfida (Ford v Ferrari in originale), il biopic sportivo diretto da James Mangold. Ricordiamo che tra i nominati della CAS mancava il frontrunner 1917 (vincitore stanotte dei DGA e degli ASC), mentre l'Academy lo ha inserito nelle nomination agli Oscar 2020.
Nella categoria animata a vincere è stato Toy Story 4, battendo Il Re Leone e Frozen II - Il segreto di Arendelle.
CAS – CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY
Film – live action
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
“The Irishman”
Film – animazione
“Abominable”
“Frozen II”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“The Lion King”
“Toy Story 4”
Film – documentario
“Apollo 11”
“Echo in the Canyon”
“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”
“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”
“Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything”
Serie tv – episodi da 1 ora
“Game of Thrones: The Bells”
“Peaky Blinders: Mr. Jones”
“Stranger Thing: Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
“The Handmaid’s Tale: Heroic”
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Persona Non Grata”
Serie tv – episodi da mezz’ora
“Barry: ronny/lily”
“Fleabag: Episode #2.6”
“Modern Family: A Year of Birthdays”
“Russian Doll: The Way Out”
“Veep: Veep Episode 707”
Film tv o miniserie
“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”
“Chernobyl: 1:23:45” — Winner
“Deadwood: The Movie”
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
“True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory”
TV non fiction, varietà, musicale o speciale
“Country Music: Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972)”
“David Bowie: Finding Fame”
“Deadliest Catch: Sixty Foot Monster Episode 1512”
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive: The Next Generation”
“Hitsville: The Making of Motown”