CAS Awards: Le Mans '66 vince i premi dei tecnici del suono

Questa notte la Cinema Audio Society ha assegnato gli ambiti CAS Awards 2020, i premi dell'associazione dei tecnici del suono.

A trionfare è stato Le Mans '66 - La Grande Sfida (Ford v Ferrari in originale), il biopic sportivo diretto da James Mangold. Ricordiamo che tra i nominati della CAS mancava il frontrunner 1917 (vincitore stanotte dei DGA e degli ASC), mentre l'Academy lo ha inserito nelle nomination agli Oscar 2020.

Nella categoria animata a vincere è stato Toy Story 4, battendo Il Re Leone e Frozen II - Il segreto di Arendelle.

CAS – CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY

Film – live action

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

“The Irishman”

Film – animazione

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Toy Story 4”

Film – documentario

“Apollo 11”

“Echo in the Canyon”

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”

“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”

“Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything”

Serie tv – episodi da 1 ora

“Game of Thrones: The Bells”

“Peaky Blinders: Mr. Jones”

“Stranger Thing: Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

“The Handmaid’s Tale: Heroic”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Persona Non Grata”

Serie tv – episodi da mezz’ora

“Barry: ronny/lily”

“Fleabag: Episode #2.6”

“Modern Family: A Year of Birthdays”

“Russian Doll: The Way Out”

“Veep: Veep Episode 707”

Film tv o miniserie

“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”

“Chernobyl: 1:23:45” — Winner

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory”

TV non fiction, varietà, musicale o speciale

“Country Music: Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972)”

“David Bowie: Finding Fame”

“Deadliest Catch: Sixty Foot Monster Episode 1512”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive: The Next Generation”

“Hitsville: The Making of Motown”