Cannes 2023: Ecco tutti i film in concorso

Da pochissimo è stata annunciata la selezione ufficiale dei film in concorso al Festival di Cannes 2023 che si terrà nei giorni dal 16 al 17 maggio prossimo.
Durante la conferenza stampa di questa mattina, tenutasi a Parigi, il delegato generale Thierry Frémaux ha svelato la selezione completa del Festival. Tre i film italiani in concorso: Rai Cinema è infatti riuscita a piazzare Rapito, il film di Marco Bellocchio, e inoltre Il Sol Levante e La Chimera, rispettivamene di Nanni Moretti e di Aliche Rohrwarcher. Era dal 2015 che l’Italia non aveva tra la selezione ufficiale ben tre film.
Questa la selezione ufficiale:
CONCORSO
- Anatomy Of A Fall, Justine Triet
- Banel Et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy
- Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki
- About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan
- Club Zero, Jessica Hausner
- Firebrand, Karim Aïnouz
- Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania
- Il Sol Dell’Avvenire, Nanni Moretti
- Asteroid City, Wes Anderson
- Jeunesse, Wang Bing
- La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
- The Old Oak, Ken Loach
- Perfect Days, Wim Wenders
- Rapito, Marco Bellocchio
- The Zone Of Interest , Jonathan Glazer
- La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung
- Last Summer, Catherine Breillat
- May December, Todd Haynes
- Monster, Hirokazu Kore-eda
FUORI CONCORSO
- The Idol, Sam Levinson
- Cobweb, Kim Jee-Woon
- Jeanne du Barry, Maiwenn
- Killers Of The Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, James Mangold
PROIEZIONI DI MEZZANOTTE
- Acide, Just Philippot
- Omar La Fraise, Elias Belkeddar
- Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap
CANNES PREMIERE
- Bonnard, Pierre And Marthe, Martin Provost
- Le Temps D’aimer, Katell Quillévéré
- Cerrar Los Ojos (Fermer Les Yeux), Victor Erice
- Kubi, Takeshi Kitano
PROIEZIONI SPECIALI
- Occupied City, Steve Mcqueen
- Le Bruit Du Temps, Anselm Kiefer, Wim Wenders
- Man In Black, Wang Bing
- Pictures Of Ghosts, Kleber Mendonça Filho
UN CERTAIN REGARD
- Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq
- The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno
- Goodbye Julia, Mohamed Kordofani
- Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon
- How To Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker
- The Mother Of All Lies, Asmae El Moudir
- The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen
- The Buriti Flower, João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora
- The New Boy, Warwick Thornton
- If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal PUREVDASH
- Le Regne Animal, Thomas Cailley
- Rien À Perdre, Delphine Deloget
- Rosalie, Stephanie di Giusto
- The Settlers, Felipe Gálvez
- Omen, Baloji Tshiani
- Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri
- Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari, Alireza Khatami
Il video della conferenza stampa di questa mattina