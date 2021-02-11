Berlinale 2021: ecco tutti i film in concorso

Nella giornata odierna è stata annunciata la line-up ufficiale dei film in concorso alla Berlinale 2021: nessun film italiano presente.

Dopo i premi ottenuti durante la scorsa edizione (in concorso c’erano Favolacce e Volevo Nascondermi), il cinema italiano rimane escluso dal concorso ufficiale dell’edizione 2021 del Festival di Berlino. Il documentario di Pietro Marcello su Lucio Dalla è invece presente come proiezione speciale.

Nel concorso ufficiale saranno presenti ben 15 anteprime mondiali, mentre tra le proiezioni speciali ci sarà spazio anche per The Mauritanian (con Jodie Foster), Franch Exit (con Michelle Pfeiffer), il documentario su Tina Turner di T.J. Martin, e Best Sellers con Michael Caine e Aubrey Plaza.

L’edizione di quest’anno verrà presentata in una versione virtuale in occasione dell’European Film Market dall’1 al 5 marzo, durante il quale membri dell’industria e della stampa potranno vedere i film. A giugno, invece, si terrà la versione aperta al pubblico durante la quale i film verranno mostrati agli spettatori. La giuria è stata composta da precedenti vincitori dell’Orso d’Oro: vedranno i film a marzo e poi sceglieranno i vincitori, che riceveranno i premi durante l’edizione estiva.

LA LINE-UP DELLA BERLINALE 2021

CONCORSO

Albatros (Drift Away)

France

by Xavier Beauvois

with Jérémie Renier, Marie-Julie Maille, Victor Belmondo

*World premiere

Babardeală cu buclucsau porno balamuc (Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn)

Romania / Luxemburg / Croatia / Czech Republic

by Radu Jude

with Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai

*World premiere

Fabian oder Der Gang vor die Hunde (Fabian – Going to the Dogs)

Germany

by Dominik Graf

with Tom Schilling, Saskia Rosendahl, Albrecht Schuch

*World premiere

Ghasideyeh gave sefid (Ballad of a White Cow)

Iran / France

by Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam

with Maryam Moghaddam, Alireza Sanifar

*World premiere

Guzen to sozo (Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy)

Japan

by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

with Kotone Furukawa, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Fusako Urabe

*World premiere

Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse (Mr Bachmann and His Class)

Germany

by Maria Speth

with Dieter Bachmann and pupils of class 6b

*World premiere / Documentary form

Ich bin dein Mensch (I’m Your Man)

Germany

by Maria Schrader

with Maren Eggert, Dan Stevens, Sandra Hüller

*World premiere

Inteurodeoksyeon (Introduction)

Republic of Korea

by Hong Sangsoo

with Shin Seokho, Park Miso, Kim Minhee

*World premiere

Memory Box

France / Lebanon / Canada / Qatar

by Joana Hadjithomas, Khalil Joreige

with Rim Turki, Manal Issa, Paloma Vauthier

*World premiere

Nebenan (Next Door)

Germany

by Daniel Brühl

with Daniel Brühl, Peter Kurth

*World premiere / Debut film

Petite Maman

France

by Céline Sciamma

with Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Nina Meurisse

*World premiere

Ras vkhedavt, rodesac cas vukurebt? (What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?)

Germany / Georgia

by Alexandre Koberidze

with Ani Karseladze, Giorgi Bochorishvili, Vakhtang Fanchulidze

*World premiere

Rengeteg – mindenhol látlak (Forest – I See You Everywhere)

Hungary

by Bence Fliegauf

with Laura Podlovics, István Lénárt, Lilla Kizlinger, Zsolt Végh, László Cziffer, Juli Jakab, Ági Gubík

*World premiere

Természetes fény (Natural Light)

Hungary / Latvia / France / Germany

by Dénes Nagy

with Ferenc Szabó, Tamás Garbacz, László Bajkó

*World premiere / Debut film

Una Película de Policías (A Cop Movie)

Mexico

by Alonso Ruizpalacios

with Mónica Del Carmen, Raúl Briones

*World premiere / Documentary form

PROIEZIONI SPECIALI

Best Sellers

Canada / United Kingdom

by Lina Roessler

with Michael Caine, Aubrey Plaza

*World premiere / Debut film

Courage

Germany

by Aliaksei Paluyan

with Maryna Yakubovich, Pavel Haradnizky, Denis Tarasenka

*World premiere / Documentary form / Debut film

French Exit

Canada / Ireland

by Azazel Jacobs

with Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Valerie Mahaffey, Imogen Poots

Je suis Karl

Germany / Czech Republic

by Christian Schwochow

with Luna Wedler, Jannis Niewöhner, Milan Peschel

*World premiere

Language Lessons

USA

by Natalie Morales

with Natalie Morales, Mark Duplass, Desean Terry

*World premiere / Debut film

Limbo

Hong Kong / People’s Republic of China

by Cheang Soi

with Lam Ka Tung, Liu Cya, Lee Mason, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi

*World premiere

The Mauritanian

United Kingdom

by Kevin Macdonald

with Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch

Per Lucio (For Lucio)

Italy

by Pietro Marcello

*World premiere / Documentary form

Tides

Germany / Switzerland

by Tim Fehlbaum

with Nora Arnezedar, Iain Glen, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina

*World premiere

Tina

USA

by Dan Lindsay, T. J. Martin

with Tina Turner, Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Katori Hall

*World premiere / Documentary form

Wer wir waren (Who We Were)

Germany

by Marc Bauder

with Alexander Gerst, Sylvia Erle, Dennis Snower, Matthieu Ricard

*World premiere / Documentary form