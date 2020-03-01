Berlinale 2020: Due Orsi d'argento all'Italia, ecco i vincitori

Nella serata di ieri si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione della Berlinale 2020 che ha visto trionfare con l'Orso d'oro l'iraniano There Is No Evil di Mohammad Rasoulof, ma l'Italia ha portato a casa ben due Orsi d'argento assegnati ai fratelli D'Innocenzo e a Elio Germano.

La giuria presieduta da Jeremy Irons ha infatti assegnato l'Orso d'argento ai fratelli Damiano e Fabio D'Innocenzo per la sceneggiatura di Favolacce, da loro anche diretto, mentre a Elio Germano è andato - meritatamente - l'Orso d'argento per l'interpretazione del pittore Antonio Ligabue nel film Volevo Nascondermi di Giorgio Diritti.

A Hong Sang-soo l'Orso d'argento per la regia di The Woman who Ran mentre a Paula Beer (che 4 anni fa a Venezia vinse il premio per la miglior attrice emergente) è andato il premio come miglior attrice per Undine di Christian Petzold.

Di seguito l'elenco completo con i vincitori della Berlinale 2020:

ORSO D’ORO

Sheytan Vojud Nadarad (There is no evil), Mohammad Rasoulof

ORSO D’ARGENTO GRAN PREMIO DELLA GIURIA

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIOR REGIA

Hong Sang-soo, The Woman Who Ran

ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Paula Beer, Undine

ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIORE ATTORE

Elio Germano, Hidden Away

ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Bad Tales, dirs: Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo

ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIOR CONTRIBUTO ARTISTICO

Jurgen Jurges for the cinematography in DAU. Natasha

ORSO D’ARGENTO PREMIO SPECIALE 70ESIMA EDIZIONE BERLINALE

Delete History, dirs: Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kerven

INCONTRI

MIGLIOR FILM

The Works And Days (Of Tayoko Shiojiri In The Shiotani Basin), dirs: CW Winter and Anders Edström

PREMIO SPECIALE DELLA GIURIA

The Trouble With Being Born, dir: Sandra Wollner

MIGLIOR REGIA

Cristi Puiu, Malmkrog

Matías Piñeiro, Isabella (Special Mention)

BERLINALE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Irradiated, dir: Rithy Panh

Notes From The Underworld, dirs: Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel (Special Mention)

GWFF BEST FIRST FEATURE AWARD

Los Conductos, dir: Camilo Restrepo

Naked Animals, dir: Melanie Waelde (Special Mention)

GOLDEN BEAR BEST SHORT FILM

T, dir: Keisha Rae Witherspoon

SILVER BEAR JURY PRIZE SHORT FILM

Filipiñana, dir: Rafael Manuel

SHORT FILM AWARD

Genius Loci, dir: Adrien Mérigeau

PREMI DELLA GIURIA ECUMENICA

There Is No Evil, dir Mohammad Rasoulof (Competition)

Father, dir: Srdan Golubović (Panorama)

Zero, dir: Kazuhiro Soda (Forum)

FIPRESCI

Undine, dir: Christian Petzold (Competition)

The Metamorphosis Of Birds, dir: Catarina Vasconcelos (Encounters)

Mogul Mowgli, dir: Bassam Tariq (Panorama)

The Twentieth Century, dir: Matthew Rankin (Forum)