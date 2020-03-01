Berlinale 2020: Due Orsi d'argento all'Italia, ecco i vincitori
Nella serata di ieri si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione della Berlinale 2020 che ha visto trionfare con l'Orso d'oro l'iraniano There Is No Evil di Mohammad Rasoulof, ma l'Italia ha portato a casa ben due Orsi d'argento assegnati ai fratelli D'Innocenzo e a Elio Germano.
La giuria presieduta da Jeremy Irons ha infatti assegnato l'Orso d'argento ai fratelli Damiano e Fabio D'Innocenzo per la sceneggiatura di Favolacce, da loro anche diretto, mentre a Elio Germano è andato - meritatamente - l'Orso d'argento per l'interpretazione del pittore Antonio Ligabue nel film Volevo Nascondermi di Giorgio Diritti.
A Hong Sang-soo l'Orso d'argento per la regia di The Woman who Ran mentre a Paula Beer (che 4 anni fa a Venezia vinse il premio per la miglior attrice emergente) è andato il premio come miglior attrice per Undine di Christian Petzold.
Di seguito l'elenco completo con i vincitori della Berlinale 2020:
ORSO D’ORO
Sheytan Vojud Nadarad (There is no evil), Mohammad Rasoulof
ORSO D’ARGENTO GRAN PREMIO DELLA GIURIA
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIOR REGIA
Hong Sang-soo, The Woman Who Ran
ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Paula Beer, Undine
ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIORE ATTORE
Elio Germano, Hidden Away
ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Bad Tales, dirs: Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo
ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIOR CONTRIBUTO ARTISTICO
Jurgen Jurges for the cinematography in DAU. Natasha
ORSO D’ARGENTO PREMIO SPECIALE 70ESIMA EDIZIONE BERLINALE
Delete History, dirs: Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kerven
INCONTRI
MIGLIOR FILM
The Works And Days (Of Tayoko Shiojiri In The Shiotani Basin), dirs: CW Winter and Anders Edström
PREMIO SPECIALE DELLA GIURIA
The Trouble With Being Born, dir: Sandra Wollner
MIGLIOR REGIA
Cristi Puiu, Malmkrog
Matías Piñeiro, Isabella (Special Mention)
BERLINALE DOCUMENTARY AWARD
Irradiated, dir: Rithy Panh
Notes From The Underworld, dirs: Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel (Special Mention)
GWFF BEST FIRST FEATURE AWARD
Los Conductos, dir: Camilo Restrepo
Naked Animals, dir: Melanie Waelde (Special Mention)
GOLDEN BEAR BEST SHORT FILM
T, dir: Keisha Rae Witherspoon
SILVER BEAR JURY PRIZE SHORT FILM
Filipiñana, dir: Rafael Manuel
SHORT FILM AWARD
Genius Loci, dir: Adrien Mérigeau
PREMI DELLA GIURIA ECUMENICA
There Is No Evil, dir Mohammad Rasoulof (Competition)
Father, dir: Srdan Golubović (Panorama)
Zero, dir: Kazuhiro Soda (Forum)
FIPRESCI
Undine, dir: Christian Petzold (Competition)
The Metamorphosis Of Birds, dir: Catarina Vasconcelos (Encounters)
Mogul Mowgli, dir: Bassam Tariq (Panorama)
The Twentieth Century, dir: Matthew Rankin (Forum)