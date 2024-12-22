Annie Awards 2025 | Il Robot Selvaggio guida le nomination

Nei giorni scorsi sono state annunciate le nomination degli Annie Awards 2025, i premi assegnati dalla ASIFA-Hollywood al settore animazione.
Il Robot Selvaggio (The Wild Robot) quest’anno si è imposto con ben 10 nomination, tra cui quella per il Miglior Film d’Animazione; il film d’animazione Universal Pictures ha primeggiato davanti ad altri forti contendenti quali Inside Out 2 e Wallace e Gromit: Le piume della vendetta, subito dietro con 7 nomination a testa.
Nella categoria principale “Miglior Lungometraggio d’animazione”, oltre ai tre film sopra indicati, è presente anche Quel Natale di Netflix, Kung Fu Panda 4 e Ultraman: Rising. Solitamente, gli Academy tengono molto in considerazione gli Annie Awards per stilare la loro lista di nominati nella sezione Animazione.
I premi degli Annie Awards 2025 saranno assegnati il prossimo 8 febbraio durante una cerimonia che si terrà al Royce Hall dell’UCLA a Westwood.
Annie Awards 2025 | Tutte le Nomination
BEST FEATURE
Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Kung Fu Panda 4
DreamWorks Animation
That Christmas
Locksmith Animation for Netflix
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Ultraman: Rising
Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Aardman and Netflix
BEST FEATURE-INDEPENDENT
Chicken for Linda!
Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma, Distributed by GKIDS
Flow
Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five, Dream Well Studio
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Paramount Pictures
Look Back
Studio Durian Distributed by GKIDS
Mars Express
Everybody on Deck, Je Suis Bien Content Distributed by GKIDS
Memoir of a Snail
Snails Pace Films / Arenamedia
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
A Bear Named Wojtek
The Illuminated Film Company and Filmograf
Mog’s Christmas
Lupus Films
Orion and the Dark
DreamWorks Animation
Tabby McTat
Magic Light Pictures
Yuck!
Ikki Films & Iliade et Films
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Beautiful Men
Animal Tank, Miyu Productions & Ka-Ching Cartoons
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Barfak Animation Studio
Ruthless Blade
Ideomotor Culture Media Co., Ltd.
The Swineherd
Fleng Entertainment and Tumblehead Productions
Wander to Wonder
Circe Films, Kaap Holland Film, Les Productions de Milou, Beast Animation, Blink Industries & Pictanovo
BEST SPONSORED
feelslikeimfallinginlove
Blinkink
Fuzzy Feelings
Passion Pictures Hungry Man
Moonlit Bamboo Forest
Passion Paris Production, HoYoFair
Natlan Impressions Trailer – “Blaze to Natlan”
BUCK
Welcome to the City of Love
Nexus Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
Disney Jr.’s Ariel
Episode: Crystal Cavern Caper
Wild Canary, Disney Branded Television
Gabby’s Dollhouse Episode: Pandy’s Bad Day
DreamWorks Animation
Jessica’s Big Little World Episode: Jessica’s Picnic
Cartoon Network Studios
The Tiny Chef Show
Episode: Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular
Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions
Wonder Pets: In the City Episode: Save Tate?
A Nickelodeon Production in association with Apple
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
Gremlins: The Wild Batch
Episode: Never Use Double Negatives
Warner Bros. Animation
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Episode: Batten Down the Hatches
DreamWorks Animation
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level
Flying Bark Productions, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
Primos
Episode: Summer of Tater Luna
Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
WondLa Episode: Ruins
Skydance Animation in association with Apple
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: They Slug Horses, Don’t They?
20th Television Animation
Solar Opposites
Episode: The What If?! Device
20th Television Animation
South Park
Episode: The End of Obesity
MTV Entertainment Studios
The Great North
Episode: Aunt Misbehavin’ Adventure
20th Television Animation
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Episode: The Land of Sex and Death
Amazon MGM Studios, Titmouse Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
Dream Productions
Episode: A Night to Remember
Pixar Animation Studios
Iwájú Episode: Tola
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Episode: Part Three
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Moon Girl’s Lab
Episode: Moon Girl Saves the Moon
Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
My Adventures with Superman Episode: Pierce the Heavens, Superman!
Warner Bros. Animation
BEST STUDENT FILM
Adiós
Student Director: José Prats
Student Producer: Bernardo Angeletti
School: National Film and Television School
El Ombligo de la Luna olaj
Student Directors: Sara António, Julia Grupińska, Bokang Koatja, Tian Westraad, Ezequiel Garibay
School: Gobelins
Pear Garden
Student Director/Producer: Shadab Shayegan
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut
Polliwog
Student Director: Julia Skala
Student Producer: Max Pollmann
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut
Turmspringer
Student Director: Oscar Bittner
Student Producer: Andra Berila
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
Production Company: A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio
Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré
Dream Productions
Episode: A Night to Remember
Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
Gary Bruins, Jongwon Pak, Arturo Aguilar, Alan Browning, Alen Lai
Secret Level
Episode: Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear
Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.
FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.
Josh Schwartz, Joe Coleman, Michael Huang, Guilherme Casagrandi, Raul Rodrigues
Secret Level
Episode: Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen’s Cradle
Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.
FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.
Arthur Loiseau, Tom O’Bready, Esteban Genre, Alexandre Lerouge, Guillaume Grelier
Secret Level
Episode: Crossfire: Good Conflict
Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.
FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.
Kamil Murzyn, Rafał Rumiński, Jarosław Armata, Michał Śledź, Michał Firek
BEST FX – FEATURE
Kung Fu Panda 4
Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
Zachary Glynn, Alex Timchenko, Kiem Ching Ong, Yorie Kaela Kumalasari, Jinguang Huang
Moana 2
Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios
FX Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios
Santiago Robles, Marc Bryant, Deborah Carlson, Jake Rice, Ian J. Coony
The Wild Robot
Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, David Chow, Nyoung Kim, Steve Avoujageli
Ultraman: Rising
Production Company: Netflix Animation
FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic
Goncalo Cabaca, Vishal Patel, Zheng Yong Oh, Nicholas Yoon Joo Kuang, Pei- Zhi Huang
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Production Company: Aardman and Netflix
FX Production Company: Aardman Production
Howard Jones, Rich Spence, Deborah Jane Price, Jon Biggins, Kirstie Deane
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episodes: Killing Is A Cycle, Heavy Is the Crown, Finally Got the Name Right, The Message Hidden Within the Pattern, The Dirt Under Your Nails, Pretend Like It’s the First Time, Blisters and Bedrock
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Tom Gouill
Dream Productions
Episodes: The Dream Team, Out of Body, Romance!
Pixar Animation Studios
Travis Hathaway
In the Know
Episodes: Yogurt Week, Thinksgiving
Peacock Original in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Bandera, ShadowMachine
Jeff Riley
Star Trek: Lower Decks Episodes: Various
CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment
Raymond Dunster
The Patrick Star Show
Episode: Something Stupid This Way Comes
Screen Novelties / Nickelodeon Animation Studios
Colin Lepper
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Aviv Mano
Kung Fu Panda 4
DreamWorks Animation
Patrick Guisiano
Moana 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Brian Scott
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Fabio Lignini
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Aardman and Netflix
Carmen Bromfield Mason
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Better Man
Production Company: Footloose Productions, VicScreen, Partizan, Facing East Entertainment, Rocket Science, Lost Bandits
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Shaun Freeman, Luisma Lavin Peredo, Carlos Lin, Seoungseok Charlie Kim, Kaori Miyazawa
Gladiator II
Production Company: Paramount
FX Production Company: Framestore LTD
Kyle Dunlevy, Philipp Winterstein, Gil Daniel, Michael Elder, Julien Bagory
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Production Company: Legendary Entertainment
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Ludovic Chailloleau, Jonathan Paquin, Craig Penn, Florian Fernandez, Marco Barbati
House of the Dragon Season 2
Production Company: Warner Bros
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Jason Snyman, Manjoe Chan, Chloe McLean, Cedric Enriquez Canlas, Vincent Lee
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Production Company: 20th Century Studios
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Christian Kickenweitz, Aidan Martin, Allison Orr, Radiya Alam, Howard Sly
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
#BLUD
Exit 73 Games, LLC.
Chris Burns, Bob Fox
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Sanzaru Games
Sanzaru Games Animation Team
Diesel Legacy
Maximum Entertainment
Maximum Entertainment
Neva
Nomada Studio
Nomada Studio Animation Team
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Ninja Theory
Ninja Theory
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Dream Productions
Episode: A Night to Remember
Pixar Animation Studios
Grant Alexander
Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld Episode: Pilot
A Netflix Series
Kal Athannassov
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level
Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions
Jose Lopez
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: Bishop Makes Her Move!
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
Rustam Hasanov
X-Men ’97
Episode: Mutant Liberation Begins
Marvel Studios
Amelia Vidal
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Deanna Marsigliese
Scarygirl
Highly Spirited and Like A Photon Creative
Nathan Jurevicius
Spellbound
Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film
Guillermo Ramíre
That Christmas
Locksmith Animation for Netflix
Uwe Heidschötter
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Genevieve Tsai
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury
Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
Television Movie
Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
Anna O’Brian
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: They Slug Horses, Don’t They?
20th Television Animation
Bernard Derriman
Tabby McTat
Television Movie
Magic Light Pictures
Jac Hamman, Sarah Scrimgeour
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: The Pearl
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
Alan Wan, Colin Heck
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
Chicken for Linda!
Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma / Distributed by GKIDS
Chiara Malta, Sébastien Laudenbach
Flow
Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio
Gints Zilbalodis
That Christmas
Locksmith Animation for Netflix
Simon Otto
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Chris Sanders
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Aardman and Netflix
Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox
Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
Television Movie
Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
Joachim Horsley
Hazbin Hotel Episode: Masquerade
Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment
Sam Haft, Andrew Underberg
Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld Episode: Lock-In
A Netflix Series
Brian H. Kim
WondLa Episode: Captive
Skydance Animation in association with Apple
Joy Ngiaw
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Lupus Films
Stuart Hancock
Piece by Piece
i am OTHER, TREMOLO in association with The LEGO Group, Pure Imagination Studios and Tongal
Pharrell Williams, Michael Andrews
That Christmas
Locksmith Animation for Netflix
John Powell, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Kris Bowers
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Aardman and Netflix
Lorne Balfe, Julian Nott
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neil
Dream Productions Episode: The Dream Team
Pixar Animation Studios
Bert Berry, Josh Holtsclaw
Orion and the Dark
Special Production
DreamWorks Animation
Timothy Lamb, Christine Bian
Silly Sundays Episode: Stringy Soup
Cartoon Saloon
Fran Bravo, Rosa Ballester Cabo
WondLa Episode: Bargain
Skydance Animation in association with Apple
Andy Harkness
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Jason Deamer, Josh West, Keiko Murayama, Bill Zahn, Laura Meyer
That Christmas
Locksmith Animation for Netflix
Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn, Mike Redman
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Raymond Zibach, Ritchie Sacilioc
Ultraman: Rising
Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions
The Ultraman: Rising Production Design Team
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Aardman and Netflix
Matt Perry, Darren Dubicki, Richard Edmunds, Matt Sanders, Gavin Lines
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: Killing is a Cycle
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Joséphine Meis
Invincible Fight Girl
Episode: The Way of The World
Cartoon Network Studios
Gladyfaith Abcede, Miki Brewster, Kaela Lash, Sheldon Vella
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Episode: That Night
DreamWorks Animation
Aevery Huens
Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin
Short Film
WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
David Lux
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: The Pearl
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
Laura Gille, Sebrina Gao, Kevin Molina-Ortiz
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
Despicable Me 4
Illumination
Habib Louati
Moana 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Ryan Green
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
Nickelodeon Animation
Piero Piluso
Spellbound
Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film
Alex Relloso Horna, Carlos Zapater Oliva
That Christmas
Locksmith Animation for Netflix
Ashley Boddy, Lorenzo Fresta, Helen Schroeder
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIABob’s Burgers
Episode: The Right Tough Stuff
20th Television Animation
John Roberts (Character: Linda Belcher)
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: They Slug Horses, Don’t They?
20th Television Animation
Kristen Schaal (Character: Louise Belcher)
Dream Productions Episode: Out of Body
Pixar Animation Studios
Paula Pell (Character: Paula)
Hazbin Hotel
Episode: Dad Beat Dad
Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment
Jeremy Jordan (Character: Lucifer)
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: Splinter and April Fight a Goldfish
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
Ayo Edebiri (Character: April O’Neil)
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
Chicken for Linda!
Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma / Distributed by GKIDS
Mélinée Leclerc (Character: Linda)
Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Maya Hawke (Character: Anxiety)
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Lupita Nyong’o (Character: Roz)
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Kit Connor (Character: Brightbill)
Transformers One
Paramount Animation
Brian Tyree Henry (Character: D-16 / Megatron)
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
Craig of the Creek
Episode: Whose Dimension Is It Anyway?
Cartoon Network Studios
Harron Atkins, Lorraine DeGraffenreidt, Pearl Low, Richie Pope
Jessica’s Big Little World Episode: Jessica’s Picnic
Cartoon Network Studios
Austin Faber, Gabriel Franklin, Shawneé Gibbs, Shawnelle Gibbs, Ashleigh Hairston
Orion and the Dark
Special Production
DreamWorks Animation
Charlie Kaufman
The Simpsons Episode: Bart’s Birthday
A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
Jessica Conrad
Yuck!
Special Production
Ikki Films & Iliade et Films
Loïc Espuche
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
Flow
Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio
Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža
Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Meg LeFauve, Dave Holstein
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Paramount Pictures
Frank Cottrell-Boyce
Memoir of a Snail
Snails Pace Films / Arenamedia
Adam Elliot
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: Pretend Like It’s the First Time
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez
Creature Commandos Episode: Cheers to the Tin Man
Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios /
Annie De Brock
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Episode: Batten Down the Hatches
DreamWorks Animation
Ben Choo, Rich Liverance, Eric Hendricks, Anna Adams, Ian Hurley
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level
Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions
Sandra Powers, Phil Lomboy, Ryan Burkhard, Neil Wilson III, Gabriel Gelbrecht
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: The Pearl
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
Caleb Yoder
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Maurissa Horwitz, David Suther, Fiona Toth, Jonathan Vargo
Moana 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Jeremy Milton, Michael Louis Hill
The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Mary Blee, Collin Erker, Orlando Duenas, Lucie Lyon, Brian Parker
Ultraman: Rising
Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions
Bret Marnell, ACE, William Max Steinberg, Nik Siefke, Ryan Sommer, Kaye Speare
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Aardman and Netflix
Dan Hembery
JURIED AWARDS
The Winsor McCay Awards
Aaron Blaise
Eunice Macaulay
Normand Roger
June Foray Award
Women in Animation
Ub Iwerks Award
Alberto Menache
Special Achievement Award
Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt’s Animated Films
