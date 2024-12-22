Annie Awards 2025 | Il Robot Selvaggio guida le nomination

Nei giorni scorsi sono state annunciate le nomination degli Annie Awards 2025, i premi assegnati dalla ASIFA-Hollywood al settore animazione.

Il Robot Selvaggio (The Wild Robot) quest’anno si è imposto con ben 10 nomination, tra cui quella per il Miglior Film d’Animazione; il film d’animazione Universal Pictures ha primeggiato davanti ad altri forti contendenti quali Inside Out 2 e Wallace e Gromit: Le piume della vendetta, subito dietro con 7 nomination a testa.

Nella categoria principale “Miglior Lungometraggio d’animazione”, oltre ai tre film sopra indicati, è presente anche Quel Natale di Netflix, Kung Fu Panda 4 e Ultraman: Rising. Solitamente, gli Academy tengono molto in considerazione gli Annie Awards per stilare la loro lista di nominati nella sezione Animazione.

I premi degli Annie Awards 2025 saranno assegnati il prossimo 8 febbraio durante una cerimonia che si terrà al Royce Hall dell’UCLA a Westwood.

Annie Awards 2025 | Tutte le Nomination

BEST FEATURE

Inside Out 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Kung Fu Panda 4

DreamWorks Animation

That Christmas

Locksmith Animation for Netflix

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Ultraman: Rising

Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Aardman and Netflix

BEST FEATURE-INDEPENDENT

Chicken for Linda!

Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma, Distributed by GKIDS

Flow

Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five, Dream Well Studio

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Paramount Pictures

Look Back

Studio Durian Distributed by GKIDS

Mars Express

Everybody on Deck, Je Suis Bien Content Distributed by GKIDS

Memoir of a Snail

Snails Pace Films / Arenamedia

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

A Bear Named Wojtek

The Illuminated Film Company and Filmograf

Mog’s Christmas

Lupus Films

Orion and the Dark

DreamWorks Animation

Tabby McTat

Magic Light Pictures

Yuck!

Ikki Films & Iliade et Films

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Beautiful Men

Animal Tank, Miyu Productions & Ka-Ching Cartoons

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Barfak Animation Studio

Ruthless Blade

Ideomotor Culture Media Co., Ltd.

The Swineherd

Fleng Entertainment and Tumblehead Productions

Wander to Wonder

Circe Films, Kaap Holland Film, Les Productions de Milou, Beast Animation, Blink Industries & Pictanovo

BEST SPONSORED

feelslikeimfallinginlove

Blinkink

Fuzzy Feelings

Passion Pictures Hungry Man

Moonlit Bamboo Forest

Passion Paris Production, HoYoFair

Natlan Impressions Trailer – “Blaze to Natlan”

BUCK

Welcome to the City of Love

Nexus Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

Disney Jr.’s Ariel

Episode: Crystal Cavern Caper

Wild Canary, Disney Branded Television

Gabby’s Dollhouse Episode: Pandy’s Bad Day

DreamWorks Animation

Jessica’s Big Little World Episode: Jessica’s Picnic

Cartoon Network Studios

The Tiny Chef Show

Episode: Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular

Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions

Wonder Pets: In the City Episode: Save Tate?

A Nickelodeon Production in association with Apple

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Gremlins: The Wild Batch

Episode: Never Use Double Negatives

Warner Bros. Animation

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Episode: Batten Down the Hatches

DreamWorks Animation

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level

Flying Bark Productions, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

Primos

Episode: Summer of Tater Luna

Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

WondLa Episode: Ruins

Skydance Animation in association with Apple

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: They Slug Horses, Don’t They?

20th Television Animation

Solar Opposites

Episode: The What If?! Device

20th Television Animation

South Park

Episode: The End of Obesity

MTV Entertainment Studios

The Great North

Episode: Aunt Misbehavin’ Adventure

20th Television Animation

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Episode: The Land of Sex and Death

Amazon MGM Studios, Titmouse Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

Dream Productions

Episode: A Night to Remember

Pixar Animation Studios

Iwájú Episode: Tola

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Episode: Part Three

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Moon Girl’s Lab

Episode: Moon Girl Saves the Moon

Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

My Adventures with Superman Episode: Pierce the Heavens, Superman!

Warner Bros. Animation

BEST STUDENT FILM

Adiós

Student Director: José Prats

Student Producer: Bernardo Angeletti

School: National Film and Television School

El Ombligo de la Luna olaj

Student Directors: Sara António, Julia Grupińska, Bokang Koatja, Tian Westraad, Ezequiel Garibay

School: Gobelins

Pear Garden

Student Director/Producer: Shadab Shayegan

School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut

Polliwog

Student Director: Julia Skala

Student Producer: Max Pollmann

School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut

Turmspringer

Student Director: Oscar Bittner

Student Producer: Andra Berila

School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails

Production Company: A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio

Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré

Dream Productions

Episode: A Night to Remember

Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

Gary Bruins, Jongwon Pak, Arturo Aguilar, Alan Browning, Alen Lai

Secret Level

Episode: Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear

Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.

FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.

Josh Schwartz, Joe Coleman, Michael Huang, Guilherme Casagrandi, Raul Rodrigues

Secret Level

Episode: Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen’s Cradle

Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.

FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.

Arthur Loiseau, Tom O’Bready, Esteban Genre, Alexandre Lerouge, Guillaume Grelier

Secret Level

Episode: Crossfire: Good Conflict

Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.

FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.

Kamil Murzyn, Rafał Rumiński, Jarosław Armata, Michał Śledź, Michał Firek

BEST FX – FEATURE

Kung Fu Panda 4

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

Zachary Glynn, Alex Timchenko, Kiem Ching Ong, Yorie Kaela Kumalasari, Jinguang Huang

Moana 2

Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios

FX Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Santiago Robles, Marc Bryant, Deborah Carlson, Jake Rice, Ian J. Coony

The Wild Robot

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, David Chow, Nyoung Kim, Steve Avoujageli

Ultraman: Rising

Production Company: Netflix Animation

FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic

Goncalo Cabaca, Vishal Patel, Zheng Yong Oh, Nicholas Yoon Joo Kuang, Pei- Zhi Huang

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Production Company: Aardman and Netflix

FX Production Company: Aardman Production

Howard Jones, Rich Spence, Deborah Jane Price, Jon Biggins, Kirstie Deane

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episodes: Killing Is A Cycle, Heavy Is the Crown, Finally Got the Name Right, The Message Hidden Within the Pattern, The Dirt Under Your Nails, Pretend Like It’s the First Time, Blisters and Bedrock

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Tom Gouill

Dream Productions

Episodes: The Dream Team, Out of Body, Romance!

Pixar Animation Studios

Travis Hathaway

In the Know

Episodes: Yogurt Week, Thinksgiving

Peacock Original in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Bandera, ShadowMachine

Jeff Riley

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episodes: Various

CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment

Raymond Dunster

The Patrick Star Show

Episode: Something Stupid This Way Comes

Screen Novelties / Nickelodeon Animation Studios

Colin Lepper

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Inside Out 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Aviv Mano

Kung Fu Panda 4

DreamWorks Animation

Patrick Guisiano

Moana 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Brian Scott

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Fabio Lignini

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Aardman and Netflix

Carmen Bromfield Mason

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Better Man

Production Company: Footloose Productions, VicScreen, Partizan, Facing East Entertainment, Rocket Science, Lost Bandits

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Shaun Freeman, Luisma Lavin Peredo, Carlos Lin, Seoungseok Charlie Kim, Kaori Miyazawa

Gladiator II

Production Company: Paramount

FX Production Company: Framestore LTD

Kyle Dunlevy, Philipp Winterstein, Gil Daniel, Michael Elder, Julien Bagory

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Production Company: Legendary Entertainment

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Ludovic Chailloleau, Jonathan Paquin, Craig Penn, Florian Fernandez, Marco Barbati

House of the Dragon Season 2

Production Company: Warner Bros

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Jason Snyman, Manjoe Chan, Chloe McLean, Cedric Enriquez Canlas, Vincent Lee

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Production Company: 20th Century Studios

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Christian Kickenweitz, Aidan Martin, Allison Orr, Radiya Alam, Howard Sly

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

#BLUD

Exit 73 Games, LLC.

Chris Burns, Bob Fox

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Sanzaru Games

Sanzaru Games Animation Team

Diesel Legacy

Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment

Neva

Nomada Studio

Nomada Studio Animation Team

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Dream Productions

Episode: A Night to Remember

Pixar Animation Studios

Grant Alexander

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld Episode: Pilot

A Netflix Series

Kal Athannassov

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level

Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions

Jose Lopez

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: Bishop Makes Her Move!

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures

Rustam Hasanov

X-Men ’97

Episode: Mutant Liberation Begins

Marvel Studios

Amelia Vidal

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Inside Out 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Deanna Marsigliese

Scarygirl

Highly Spirited and Like A Photon Creative

Nathan Jurevicius

Spellbound

Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film

Guillermo Ramíre

That Christmas

Locksmith Animation for Netflix

Uwe Heidschötter

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Genevieve Tsai

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

Television Movie

Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

Anna O’Brian

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: They Slug Horses, Don’t They?

20th Television Animation

Bernard Derriman

Tabby McTat

Television Movie

Magic Light Pictures

Jac Hamman, Sarah Scrimgeour

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: The Pearl

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures

Alan Wan, Colin Heck

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

Chicken for Linda!

Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma / Distributed by GKIDS

Chiara Malta, Sébastien Laudenbach

Flow

Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio

Gints Zilbalodis

That Christmas

Locksmith Animation for Netflix

Simon Otto

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Chris Sanders

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Aardman and Netflix

Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

Television Movie

Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

Joachim Horsley

Hazbin Hotel Episode: Masquerade

Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment

Sam Haft, Andrew Underberg

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld Episode: Lock-In

A Netflix Series

Brian H. Kim

WondLa Episode: Captive

Skydance Animation in association with Apple

Joy Ngiaw

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Lupus Films

Stuart Hancock

Piece by Piece

i am OTHER, TREMOLO in association with The LEGO Group, Pure Imagination Studios and Tongal

Pharrell Williams, Michael Andrews

That Christmas

Locksmith Animation for Netflix

John Powell, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Kris Bowers

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Aardman and Netflix

Lorne Balfe, Julian Nott

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neil

Dream Productions Episode: The Dream Team

Pixar Animation Studios

Bert Berry, Josh Holtsclaw

Orion and the Dark

Special Production

DreamWorks Animation

Timothy Lamb, Christine Bian

Silly Sundays Episode: Stringy Soup

Cartoon Saloon

Fran Bravo, Rosa Ballester Cabo

WondLa Episode: Bargain

Skydance Animation in association with Apple

Andy Harkness

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Inside Out 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Jason Deamer, Josh West, Keiko Murayama, Bill Zahn, Laura Meyer

That Christmas

Locksmith Animation for Netflix

Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn, Mike Redman

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Raymond Zibach, Ritchie Sacilioc

Ultraman: Rising

Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions

The Ultraman: Rising Production Design Team

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Aardman and Netflix

Matt Perry, Darren Dubicki, Richard Edmunds, Matt Sanders, Gavin Lines

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: Killing is a Cycle

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Joséphine Meis

Invincible Fight Girl

Episode: The Way of The World

Cartoon Network Studios

Gladyfaith Abcede, Miki Brewster, Kaela Lash, Sheldon Vella

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Episode: That Night

DreamWorks Animation

Aevery Huens

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin

Short Film

WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

David Lux

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: The Pearl

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures

Laura Gille, Sebrina Gao, Kevin Molina-Ortiz

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Despicable Me 4

Illumination

Habib Louati

Moana 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Ryan Green

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Nickelodeon Animation

Piero Piluso

Spellbound

Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film

Alex Relloso Horna, Carlos Zapater Oliva

That Christmas

Locksmith Animation for Netflix

Ashley Boddy, Lorenzo Fresta, Helen Schroeder

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIABob’s Burgers

Episode: The Right Tough Stuff

20th Television Animation

John Roberts (Character: Linda Belcher)

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: They Slug Horses, Don’t They?

20th Television Animation

Kristen Schaal (Character: Louise Belcher)

Dream Productions Episode: Out of Body

Pixar Animation Studios

Paula Pell (Character: Paula)

Hazbin Hotel

Episode: Dad Beat Dad

Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment

Jeremy Jordan (Character: Lucifer)

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: Splinter and April Fight a Goldfish

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures

Ayo Edebiri (Character: April O’Neil)

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Chicken for Linda!

Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma / Distributed by GKIDS

Mélinée Leclerc (Character: Linda)

Inside Out 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Maya Hawke (Character: Anxiety)

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Lupita Nyong’o (Character: Roz)

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Kit Connor (Character: Brightbill)

Transformers One

Paramount Animation

Brian Tyree Henry (Character: D-16 / Megatron)

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

Craig of the Creek

Episode: Whose Dimension Is It Anyway?

Cartoon Network Studios

Harron Atkins, Lorraine DeGraffenreidt, Pearl Low, Richie Pope

Jessica’s Big Little World Episode: Jessica’s Picnic

Cartoon Network Studios

Austin Faber, Gabriel Franklin, Shawneé Gibbs, Shawnelle Gibbs, Ashleigh Hairston

Orion and the Dark

Special Production

DreamWorks Animation

Charlie Kaufman

The Simpsons Episode: Bart’s Birthday

A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

Jessica Conrad

Yuck!

Special Production

Ikki Films & Iliade et Films

Loïc Espuche

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Flow

Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio

Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža

Inside Out 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Meg LeFauve, Dave Holstein

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Paramount Pictures

Frank Cottrell-Boyce

Memoir of a Snail

Snails Pace Films / Arenamedia

Adam Elliot

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: Pretend Like It’s the First Time

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez

Creature Commandos Episode: Cheers to the Tin Man

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios /

Annie De Brock

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Episode: Batten Down the Hatches

DreamWorks Animation

Ben Choo, Rich Liverance, Eric Hendricks, Anna Adams, Ian Hurley

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level

Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions

Sandra Powers, Phil Lomboy, Ryan Burkhard, Neil Wilson III, Gabriel Gelbrecht

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: The Pearl

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures

Caleb Yoder

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

Inside Out 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Maurissa Horwitz, David Suther, Fiona Toth, Jonathan Vargo

Moana 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jeremy Milton, Michael Louis Hill

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Mary Blee, Collin Erker, Orlando Duenas, Lucie Lyon, Brian Parker

Ultraman: Rising

Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions

Bret Marnell, ACE, William Max Steinberg, Nik Siefke, Ryan Sommer, Kaye Speare

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Aardman and Netflix

Dan Hembery

JURIED AWARDS

The Winsor McCay Awards

Aaron Blaise

Eunice Macaulay

Normand Roger

June Foray Award

Women in Animation

Ub Iwerks Award

Alberto Menache

Special Achievement Award

Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt’s Animated Films