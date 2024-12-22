Il Robot Selvaggio Annie Awards nomination
Annie Awards 2025 | Il Robot Selvaggio guida le nomination

Frenck Coppola

Nei giorni scorsi sono state annunciate le nomination degli Annie Awards 2025, i premi assegnati dalla ASIFA-Hollywood al settore animazione.

Il Robot Selvaggio (The Wild Robot) quest’anno si è imposto con ben 10 nomination, tra cui quella per il Miglior Film d’Animazione; il film d’animazione Universal Pictures ha primeggiato davanti ad altri forti contendenti quali Inside Out 2 e Wallace e Gromit: Le piume della vendetta, subito dietro con 7 nomination a testa.

Nella categoria principale “Miglior Lungometraggio d’animazione”, oltre ai tre film sopra indicati, è presente anche Quel Natale di Netflix, Kung Fu Panda 4 e Ultraman: Rising. Solitamente, gli Academy tengono molto in considerazione gli Annie Awards per stilare la loro lista di nominati nella sezione Animazione.

I premi degli Annie Awards 2025 saranno assegnati il prossimo 8 febbraio durante una cerimonia che si terrà al Royce Hall dell’UCLA a Westwood.

Annie Awards 2025 | Tutte le Nomination

BEST FEATURE
Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios

Kung Fu Panda 4
DreamWorks Animation

That Christmas
Locksmith Animation for Netflix

The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation

Ultraman: Rising
Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Aardman and Netflix

BEST FEATURE-INDEPENDENT
Chicken for Linda!
Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma, Distributed by GKIDS

Flow
Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five, Dream Well Studio

Kensuke’s Kingdom
Paramount Pictures

Look Back
Studio Durian Distributed by GKIDS

Mars Express
Everybody on Deck, Je Suis Bien Content Distributed by GKIDS

Memoir of a Snail
Snails Pace Films / Arenamedia

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
A Bear Named Wojtek
The Illuminated Film Company and Filmograf

Mog’s Christmas
Lupus Films

Orion and the Dark
DreamWorks Animation

Tabby McTat
Magic Light Pictures

Yuck!
Ikki Films & Iliade et Films

BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Beautiful Men
Animal Tank, Miyu Productions & Ka-Ching Cartoons

In the Shadow of the Cypress
Barfak Animation Studio

Ruthless Blade
Ideomotor Culture Media Co., Ltd.

The Swineherd
Fleng Entertainment and Tumblehead Productions

Wander to Wonder
Circe Films, Kaap Holland Film, Les Productions de Milou, Beast Animation, Blink Industries & Pictanovo

BEST SPONSORED
feelslikeimfallinginlove
Blinkink

Fuzzy Feelings
Passion Pictures Hungry Man

Moonlit Bamboo Forest
Passion Paris Production, HoYoFair

Natlan Impressions Trailer – “Blaze to Natlan”
BUCK

Welcome to the City of Love
Nexus Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
Disney Jr.’s Ariel
Episode: Crystal Cavern Caper
Wild Canary, Disney Branded Television

Gabby’s Dollhouse Episode: Pandy’s Bad Day
DreamWorks Animation

Jessica’s Big Little World Episode: Jessica’s Picnic
Cartoon Network Studios

The Tiny Chef Show
Episode: Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular
Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions

Wonder Pets: In the City Episode: Save Tate?
A Nickelodeon Production in association with Apple

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
Gremlins: The Wild Batch
Episode: Never Use Double Negatives
Warner Bros. Animation

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Episode: Batten Down the Hatches
DreamWorks Animation

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level
Flying Bark Productions, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

Primos
Episode: Summer of Tater Luna
Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

WondLa Episode: Ruins
Skydance Animation in association with Apple

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: They Slug Horses, Don’t They?
20th Television Animation

Solar Opposites
Episode: The What If?! Device
20th Television Animation

South Park
Episode: The End of Obesity
MTV Entertainment Studios

The Great North
Episode: Aunt Misbehavin’ Adventure
20th Television Animation

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Episode: The Land of Sex and Death
Amazon MGM Studios, Titmouse Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
Dream Productions
Episode: A Night to Remember
Pixar Animation Studios

Iwájú Episode: Tola
Walt Disney Animation Studios

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Episode: Part Three
Lucasfilm Ltd.

Moon Girl’s Lab
Episode: Moon Girl Saves the Moon
Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

My Adventures with Superman Episode: Pierce the Heavens, Superman!
Warner Bros. Animation

BEST STUDENT FILM
Adiós
Student Director: José Prats
Student Producer: Bernardo Angeletti
School: National Film and Television School

El Ombligo de la Luna olaj
Student Directors: Sara António, Julia Grupińska, Bokang Koatja, Tian Westraad, Ezequiel Garibay
School: Gobelins

Pear Garden
Student Director/Producer: Shadab Shayegan
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut

Polliwog
Student Director: Julia Skala
Student Producer: Max Pollmann
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut

Turmspringer
Student Director: Oscar Bittner
Student Producer: Andra Berila
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
Production Company: A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio
Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré

Dream Productions
Episode: A Night to Remember
Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios
Gary Bruins, Jongwon Pak, Arturo Aguilar, Alan Browning, Alen Lai

Secret Level
Episode: Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear
Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.
FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.
Josh Schwartz, Joe Coleman, Michael Huang, Guilherme Casagrandi, Raul Rodrigues

Secret Level
Episode: Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen’s Cradle
Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.
FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.
Arthur Loiseau, Tom O’Bready, Esteban Genre, Alexandre Lerouge, Guillaume Grelier

Secret Level
Episode: Crossfire: Good Conflict
Production Company: Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.
FX Production Company: Blur Studio Inc.
Kamil Murzyn, Rafał Rumiński, Jarosław Armata, Michał Śledź, Michał Firek

BEST FX – FEATURE
Kung Fu Panda 4
Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
Zachary Glynn, Alex Timchenko, Kiem Ching Ong, Yorie Kaela Kumalasari, Jinguang Huang

Moana 2
Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios
FX Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios
Santiago Robles, Marc Bryant, Deborah Carlson, Jake Rice, Ian J. Coony

The Wild Robot
Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation
Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, David Chow, Nyoung Kim, Steve Avoujageli

Ultraman: Rising
Production Company: Netflix Animation
FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic
Goncalo Cabaca, Vishal Patel, Zheng Yong Oh, Nicholas Yoon Joo Kuang, Pei- Zhi Huang

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Production Company: Aardman and Netflix
FX Production Company: Aardman Production
Howard Jones, Rich Spence, Deborah Jane Price, Jon Biggins, Kirstie Deane

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episodes: Killing Is A Cycle, Heavy Is the Crown, Finally Got the Name Right, The Message Hidden Within the Pattern, The Dirt Under Your Nails, Pretend Like It’s the First Time, Blisters and Bedrock
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Tom Gouill

Dream Productions
Episodes: The Dream Team, Out of Body, Romance!
Pixar Animation Studios
Travis Hathaway

In the Know
Episodes: Yogurt Week, Thinksgiving
Peacock Original in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Bandera, ShadowMachine
Jeff Riley

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episodes: Various
CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment
Raymond Dunster

The Patrick Star Show
Episode: Something Stupid This Way Comes
Screen Novelties / Nickelodeon Animation Studios
Colin Lepper

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Aviv Mano

Kung Fu Panda 4
DreamWorks Animation
Patrick Guisiano

Moana 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Brian Scott

The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Fabio Lignini

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Aardman and Netflix
Carmen Bromfield Mason

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Better Man
Production Company: Footloose Productions, VicScreen, Partizan, Facing East Entertainment, Rocket Science, Lost Bandits
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Shaun Freeman, Luisma Lavin Peredo, Carlos Lin, Seoungseok Charlie Kim, Kaori Miyazawa

Gladiator II
Production Company: Paramount
FX Production Company: Framestore LTD
Kyle Dunlevy, Philipp Winterstein, Gil Daniel, Michael Elder, Julien Bagory

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Production Company: Legendary Entertainment
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Ludovic Chailloleau, Jonathan Paquin, Craig Penn, Florian Fernandez, Marco Barbati

House of the Dragon Season 2
Production Company: Warner Bros
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Jason Snyman, Manjoe Chan, Chloe McLean, Cedric Enriquez Canlas, Vincent Lee

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Production Company: 20th Century Studios
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Christian Kickenweitz, Aidan Martin, Allison Orr, Radiya Alam, Howard Sly

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
#BLUD
Exit 73 Games, LLC.
Chris Burns, Bob Fox

Asgard’s Wrath 2
Sanzaru Games
Sanzaru Games Animation Team

Diesel Legacy
Maximum Entertainment
Maximum Entertainment

Neva
Nomada Studio
Nomada Studio Animation Team

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Ninja Theory
Ninja Theory

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Dream Productions
Episode: A Night to Remember
Pixar Animation Studios
Grant Alexander

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld Episode: Pilot
A Netflix Series
Kal Athannassov

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level
Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions
Jose Lopez

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: Bishop Makes Her Move!
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
Rustam Hasanov

X-Men ’97
Episode: Mutant Liberation Begins
Marvel Studios
Amelia Vidal

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Deanna Marsigliese

Scarygirl
Highly Spirited and Like A Photon Creative
Nathan Jurevicius

Spellbound
Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film
Guillermo Ramíre

That Christmas
Locksmith Animation for Netflix
Uwe Heidschötter

The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Genevieve Tsai

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
Television Movie
Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
Anna O’Brian

Bob’s Burgers
Episode: They Slug Horses, Don’t They?
20th Television Animation
Bernard Derriman

Tabby McTat
Television Movie
Magic Light Pictures
Jac Hamman, Sarah Scrimgeour

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: The Pearl
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
Alan Wan, Colin Heck

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
Chicken for Linda!
Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma / Distributed by GKIDS
Chiara Malta, Sébastien Laudenbach

Flow
Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio
Gints Zilbalodis

That Christmas
Locksmith Animation for Netflix
Simon Otto

The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Chris Sanders

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Aardman and Netflix
Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
Television Movie
Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
Joachim Horsley

Hazbin Hotel Episode: Masquerade
Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment
Sam Haft, Andrew Underberg

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld Episode: Lock-In
A Netflix Series
Brian H. Kim

WondLa Episode: Captive
Skydance Animation in association with Apple
Joy Ngiaw

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Lupus Films
Stuart Hancock

Piece by Piece
i am OTHER, TREMOLO in association with The LEGO Group, Pure Imagination Studios and Tongal
Pharrell Williams, Michael Andrews

That Christmas
Locksmith Animation for Netflix
John Powell, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid

The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Kris Bowers

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Aardman and Netflix
Lorne Balfe, Julian Nott

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neil

Dream Productions Episode: The Dream Team
Pixar Animation Studios
Bert Berry, Josh Holtsclaw

Orion and the Dark
Special Production
DreamWorks Animation
Timothy Lamb, Christine Bian

Silly Sundays Episode: Stringy Soup
Cartoon Saloon
Fran Bravo, Rosa Ballester Cabo

WondLa Episode: Bargain
Skydance Animation in association with Apple
Andy Harkness

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Jason Deamer, Josh West, Keiko Murayama, Bill Zahn, Laura Meyer

That Christmas
Locksmith Animation for Netflix
Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn, Mike Redman

The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Raymond Zibach, Ritchie Sacilioc

Ultraman: Rising
Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions
The Ultraman: Rising Production Design Team

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Aardman and Netflix
Matt Perry, Darren Dubicki, Richard Edmunds, Matt Sanders, Gavin Lines

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: Killing is a Cycle
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Joséphine Meis

Invincible Fight Girl
Episode: The Way of The World
Cartoon Network Studios
Gladyfaith Abcede, Miki Brewster, Kaela Lash, Sheldon Vella

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Episode: That Night
DreamWorks Animation
Aevery Huens

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin
Short Film
WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
David Lux

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: The Pearl
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
Laura Gille, Sebrina Gao, Kevin Molina-Ortiz

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
Despicable Me 4
Illumination
Habib Louati

Moana 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Ryan Green

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
Nickelodeon Animation
Piero Piluso

Spellbound
Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film
Alex Relloso Horna, Carlos Zapater Oliva

That Christmas
Locksmith Animation for Netflix
Ashley Boddy, Lorenzo Fresta, Helen Schroeder

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIABob’s Burgers
Episode: The Right Tough Stuff
20th Television Animation
John Roberts (Character: Linda Belcher)

Bob’s Burgers
Episode: They Slug Horses, Don’t They?
20th Television Animation
Kristen Schaal (Character: Louise Belcher)

Dream Productions Episode: Out of Body
Pixar Animation Studios
Paula Pell (Character: Paula)

Hazbin Hotel
Episode: Dad Beat Dad
Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment
Jeremy Jordan (Character: Lucifer)

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: Splinter and April Fight a Goldfish
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
Ayo Edebiri (Character: April O’Neil)

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
Chicken for Linda!
Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma / Distributed by GKIDS
Mélinée Leclerc (Character: Linda)

Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Maya Hawke (Character: Anxiety)

The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Lupita Nyong’o (Character: Roz)

The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Kit Connor (Character: Brightbill)

Transformers One
Paramount Animation
Brian Tyree Henry (Character: D-16 / Megatron)

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
Craig of the Creek
Episode: Whose Dimension Is It Anyway?
Cartoon Network Studios
Harron Atkins, Lorraine DeGraffenreidt, Pearl Low, Richie Pope

Jessica’s Big Little World Episode: Jessica’s Picnic
Cartoon Network Studios
Austin Faber, Gabriel Franklin, Shawneé Gibbs, Shawnelle Gibbs, Ashleigh Hairston

Orion and the Dark
Special Production
DreamWorks Animation
Charlie Kaufman

The Simpsons Episode: Bart’s Birthday
A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
Jessica Conrad

Yuck!
Special Production
Ikki Films & Iliade et Films
Loïc Espuche

BEST WRITING – FEATURE
Flow
Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio
Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža

Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Meg LeFauve, Dave Holstein

Kensuke’s Kingdom
Paramount Pictures
Frank Cottrell-Boyce

Memoir of a Snail
Snails Pace Films / Arenamedia
Adam Elliot

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Arcane
Episode: Pretend Like It’s the First Time
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez

Creature Commandos Episode: Cheers to the Tin Man
Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios /
Annie De Brock

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Episode: Batten Down the Hatches
DreamWorks Animation
Ben Choo, Rich Liverance, Eric Hendricks, Anna Adams, Ian Hurley

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level
Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions
Sandra Powers, Phil Lomboy, Ryan Burkhard, Neil Wilson III, Gabriel Gelbrecht

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: The Pearl
Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
Caleb Yoder

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
Inside Out 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Maurissa Horwitz, David Suther, Fiona Toth, Jonathan Vargo

Moana 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Jeremy Milton, Michael Louis Hill

The Wild Robot
DreamWorks Animation
Mary Blee, Collin Erker, Orlando Duenas, Lucie Lyon, Brian Parker

Ultraman: Rising
Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions
Bret Marnell, ACE, William Max Steinberg, Nik Siefke, Ryan Sommer, Kaye Speare

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Aardman and Netflix
Dan Hembery

JURIED AWARDS

The Winsor McCay Awards
Aaron Blaise
Eunice Macaulay
Normand Roger

June Foray Award
Women in Animation

Ub Iwerks Award
Alberto Menache

Special Achievement Award
Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt’s Animated Films

