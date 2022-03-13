Annie Awards 2022: I Mitchell contro le Macchine domina i premi dell’animazione

Un trionfo assoluto quello ottenuto da I Mitchell contro le Macchine agli Annie Awards 2022, i premi riguardanti il cinema d’animazione. Il film della Sony Pictures Animation distribuito da Netflix ha infatti vinto in ben otto categorie tra cui quelle per il miglior film e miglior regia.

I Mitchell contro le Macchine diventa così il favorito agli Oscar, ma dovrà vedersela con avversari tosti come Encanto e Flee, che agli Annie Awards ha vinto il premio come miglior film indipendente e che, ricordiamolo, agli Oscar concorre, per la prima volta nella storia, in tre categorie: film d’animazione, documentario e film internazionale.

Di seguito l’elenco completo con i vincitori agli Annie Awards 2022:

Best Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Independent Feature

Flee

Neon, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left Hand Films, Participant

Directing, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Directors: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Directing, TV

Arcane

Episode: The Monster You Created

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Directors: Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury

Storyboarding, Feature

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Storyboard Artist: Jason Hand

Storyboarding, TV

Arcane

Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Simon Andriveau

General TV Production

Arcane

Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Children’s TV Production

Maya and the Three

Episode: The Sun and the Moon

A Netflix Series

Preschool TV Production

Ada Twist, Scientist

Episode: Twelve Angry Birds

Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix

Writing, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Writers: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Writing, TV

Arcane

Episode: The Monster You Created

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Writers: Christian Linke, Alex Yee

Voice Acting, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

As ‘Katie Mitchell’: Abbi Jacobson

Voice Acting, TV

Arcane

Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

As ‘Jinx’: Ella Purnell

Editing, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Editorial Team: Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen

Editing, TV

What If…?

Episode: What If…Ultron Won?

Marvel Studios

Editorial Team: Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann

Animated Effects, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

FX Team: Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari

Animated Effects, TV

Arcane

Episode: Oil and Water

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

FX Team: Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé, Frédéric Macé, Jérôme Dupré

Character Animation, Feature

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Animator: Dave Hardin

Character Animation, TV

Arcane

Episode: The Monster You Created

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Animator: Léa Chervet

Character Animation, Live Action

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Entertainment, Weta Digital

Animation Team: Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault

Character Animation, Video Game

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac Games

Animation Team: Insomniac Games Animation Team

Character Design, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Character Design, TV

Arcane

Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Designer: Evan Monteiro

Music, Feature

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Score: Germaine Franco, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Music, TV

Maya and the Three

Episode: The Sun and the Moon

A Netflix Series

Score: Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla

Sponsored Production

A Future Begins

Nexus Studios

Special Production

Namoo

Baobab Studios

Production Design, Feature

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Design Team: Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich

Production Design, TV

Arcane

Episode: Happy Progress Day!

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Design Team: Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry

Short Subject

Bestia

Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio

Student Film

Night of the Living Dread

Student director: Ida Melum

Student producer: Danielle Goff

School: National Film and Television School, UK

Winsor McCay Award

Ruben Aquino

Lillian Schwartz

Toshio Suzuki

Special Achievement Award

Glen Vilppu

Ub Iwerks Award

Python Foundation

June Foray Award

Renzo & Sayoko Kinoshita