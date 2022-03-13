Annie Awards 2022: I Mitchell contro le Macchine domina i premi dell’animazione

Un trionfo assoluto quello ottenuto da I Mitchell contro le Macchine agli Annie Awards 2022, i premi riguardanti il cinema d’animazione. Il film della Sony Pictures Animation distribuito da Netflix ha infatti vinto in ben otto categorie tra cui quelle per il miglior film e miglior regia.
I Mitchell contro le Macchine diventa così il favorito agli Oscar, ma dovrà vedersela con avversari tosti come Encanto e Flee, che agli Annie Awards ha vinto il premio come miglior film indipendente e che, ricordiamolo, agli Oscar concorre, per la prima volta nella storia, in tre categorie: film d’animazione, documentario e film internazionale.
Di seguito l’elenco completo con i vincitori agli Annie Awards 2022:
Best Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Independent Feature
Flee
Neon, Final Cut For Real, Sun Creature, Vivement Lundi !, MostFilm, Mer Film, VICE, Left Hand Films, Participant
Directing, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Directors: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe
Directing, TV
Arcane
Episode: The Monster You Created
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Directors: Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury
Storyboarding, Feature
Encanto
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Storyboard Artist: Jason Hand
Storyboarding, TV
Arcane
Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Simon Andriveau
General TV Production
Arcane
Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Children’s TV Production
Maya and the Three
Episode: The Sun and the Moon
A Netflix Series
Preschool TV Production
Ada Twist, Scientist
Episode: Twelve Angry Birds
Laughing Wild, Higher Ground Productions, Wonder Worldwide, Netflix
Writing, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Writers: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe
Writing, TV
Arcane
Episode: The Monster You Created
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Writers: Christian Linke, Alex Yee
Voice Acting, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
As ‘Katie Mitchell’: Abbi Jacobson
Voice Acting, TV
Arcane
Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
As ‘Jinx’: Ella Purnell
Editing, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Editorial Team: Greg Levitan, Collin Wightman, T.J. Young, Tony Ferdinand, Bret Allen
Editing, TV
What If…?
Episode: What If…Ultron Won?
Marvel Studios
Editorial Team: Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckermann
Animated Effects, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
FX Team: Christopher Logan, Man-Louk Chin, Devdatta Nerurkar, Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari
Animated Effects, TV
Arcane
Episode: Oil and Water
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
FX Team: Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Martin Touzé, Frédéric Macé, Jérôme Dupré
Character Animation, Feature
Encanto
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Animator: Dave Hardin
Character Animation, TV
Arcane
Episode: The Monster You Created
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Animator: Léa Chervet
Character Animation, Live Action
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Marvel Entertainment, Weta Digital
Animation Team: Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault
Character Animation, Video Game
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Animation Team: Insomniac Games Animation Team
Character Design, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Designer: Lindsey Olivares
Character Design, TV
Arcane
Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Designer: Evan Monteiro
Music, Feature
Encanto
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Score: Germaine Franco, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Music, TV
Maya and the Three
Episode: The Sun and the Moon
A Netflix Series
Score: Tim Davies, Gustavo Santaolalla
Sponsored Production
A Future Begins
Nexus Studios
Special Production
Namoo
Baobab Studios
Production Design, Feature
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Design Team: Lindsey Olivares, Toby Wilson, Dave Bleich
Production Design, TV
Arcane
Episode: Happy Progress Day!
A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Design Team: Julien Georgel, Aymeric Kevin, Arnaud Baudry
Short Subject
Bestia
Trebol 3 Producciones, MALEZA Estudio
Student Film
Night of the Living Dread
Student director: Ida Melum
Student producer: Danielle Goff
School: National Film and Television School, UK
Winsor McCay Award
Ruben Aquino
Lillian Schwartz
Toshio Suzuki
Special Achievement Award
Glen Vilppu
Ub Iwerks Award
Python Foundation
June Foray Award
Renzo & Sayoko Kinoshita