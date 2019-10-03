The CW ha rilasciato un nuovo trailer relativo alla sesta stagione di The Flash, una delle serie tv ambientate all'interno dell'Arrowverse.
Il nuovo trailer mette al centro dell'attenzione la forza dell'amore, il cui potere potrà permettere a Barry Allen e compagnia di superare la consapevolezza che il futuro potrebbe non essere tanto roseo. Ricordiamo a tal proposito che la sesta stagione di The Flash porterà inevitabilmente al crossover Crisi sulle Terre Infinite.
The Flash (Sesta Stagione)
La serie tv The Flash è stata prodotta da Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Todd Helbing, Aaron Helbing e Sarah Schechter.
The Flash 6 avrà come showrunner Eric Wallace. Il cast conterà ancora su Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Danielle Nicolet, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, Chris Klein, Sendhil Ramamurthy
La sesta stagione tornerà su The CW dall'8 ottobre 2019.
