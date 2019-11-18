Amazon Prime Video ha diffuso il nuovo trailer ufficiale della quarta stagione di The Expanse, serie tv sci-fi di grande successo.
Con il nuovo trailer, Amazon ha anche diffuso un video in cui Kevin Smith riassume tutti gli eventi fino ad oggi apprezzate nelle precedenti tre stagione di The Expanse.
Ricordiamo infine che Amazon Prime Video trasmetterà la quarta stagione di The Expanse a partire dal 13 dicembre.
Trovate il trailer ufficiale in fondo al nostro articolo.
The Expanse (Quarta Stagione)
Lo show è stato scritto e creato da Mark Fergus e Hawk Ostby.
La serie The Expanse è ambientata 200 anni nel futuro e si basa sui romanzi scritti da Daniel Abraham e Ty Franck, usando il nome James S.A. Corey, impegnati anche come produttori esecutivi dell’adattamento televisivo insieme allo showrunner Naren Shankar.
I protagonisti sono Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham e Frankie Adams. Tra i nuovi arrivi nel cast della quarta stagione ci saranno Rosa Gilmore, Keon Alexander, Jess Salguiero e Burn Gorman.
The Expanse 4 arriverà su Amazon Prime Video dal 13 dicembre 2019.
Una quinta stagione è stata annunciata.
