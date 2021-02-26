ADG Awards 2021: le nomination della Art Directors Guild

La Art Directors Guild, l’associazione degli scenografi hollywoodiani, ha da poco emanato le nomination per l’edizione 2021 degli ADG Awards.

Come sempre tenuti in forte considerazione dagli Academy per la categoria Miglior Scenografia, l’associazione degli scenografi hollywoodiana ha scelto i suoi candidati (come sempre suddividendoli per sotto-categorie) in vista dei premi che saranno consegnati digitalmente il 10 aprile 2021.

Tra i film presenti in nomination per gli ADG Awards 2021, spazio per i lanciatissimi Mank, Il processo ai Chicago 7, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, con Pinoccio, Tenet e Wonder Woman 1984 pronti a dire la propria nella categoria “Fantasy”.

LE NOMINATION DEGLI ADG AWARDS 2021

FILM D’EPOCA

“Mank,” Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Production Designer: Mark Ricker

“Mulan,” Production Designer: Grant Major

“News of the World,” Production Designer: David Crank

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Production Designer: Shane Valentino

FILM FANTASY

“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” Production Designer: K.K. Barrett

“Pinocchio,” Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani

“Tenet,” Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

“The Midnight Sky,” Production Designer: Jim Bissell

“Wonder Woman 1984,” Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

FILM CONTEMPORANEO

“Da 5 Bloods,” Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” Production Designer: Molly Hughes

“Palm Springs,” Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

“Promising Young Woman,” Production Designer: Michael T. Perry

“The Prom,” Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall

FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

“A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” Production Designer: Matt Perry

“Onward,” Production Designer: Noah Klocek

“Soul,” Production Designer: Steve Pilcher

“The Croods: A New Age,” Production Designer: Nate Wragg

“Wolfwalkers,” Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja

SERIE DA UN’ORA FANTASY O D’EPOCA

“Lovecraft Country”: “I Am,” Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

“Perry Mason”: “Chapter Three,” Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith

“The Crown:: “War,” Production Designer: Martin Childs

“The Mandalorian”: “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang

“Westworld”: “Parce Domine,” Production Designer: Howard Cummings

SERIE DA UN’ORA CONTEMPORANEA

“Killing Eve”: “Are You from Pinner?” Production Designer: Laurence Dorman

“Ozark”: “Wartime,” Production Designer: David Bomba

“The Flight Attendant”: “After Dark,” Production Designer: Sara K. White

“The Twilight Zone”: “Among the Untrodden,” Production Designer: Michael Wylie

“Utopia”: “Just a Fanboy,” Production Designer: Steve Arnold

FILM TV O MINISERIE

“Fargo,” Production Designer: Warren Alan Young

“Hollywood,” Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

“Little Fires Everywhere,” Production Designer: Jessica Kender

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Production Designer: Uli Hanisch

SERIE DA MEZZ’ORA

“Dead to Me”: “You Don’t Have to Go,” “It Had to Be You,” Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell

“Emily in Paris”: “Emily in Paris,” Production Designer: Anne Seibel

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet”: “Pilot,” Production Designer: Mark Worthington

“Space Force”: “THE LAUNCH,” Production Designer: Susie Mancini

“What We Do in the Shadows”: “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches,” Production Designer: Kate Bunch