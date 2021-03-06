AACTA Awards 2021: trionfo per Promising Young Woman

Gli AACTA Awards, i premi dati dall’Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, hanno visto trionfare Promising Young Woman come miglior film.
Il film dell’esordiente Emerald Fennell ha fatto vincere, inoltre, il premio come miglior attrice alla protagonista Carey Mulligan.
Da menzionare il premio postumo come miglior attore protagonista andato a Chadwick Boseman per Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, mentre la serie La Regina degli Scacchi ha vinto come miglior serie drammatica e la protagonista Anya Taylor-Joy si è aggiudicata il premio come miglior attrice in una serie.
Di seguito l’elenco completo con i vincitori (in grassetto) agli AACTA Awards 2021:
International Award for Best Film:
Promising Young Woman
The Father
Minari
Nomadland
Il processo ai Chicago 7
International Award for Best Direction in Film:
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Pete Docter – Soul
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
David Fincher – Mank
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
International Award for Best Screenplay in Film:
Il processo ai Chicago 7
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
International Award for Best Drama Series:
La Regina degli scacchi
The Crown
I May Destroy You
The Mandalorian
Mystery Road
International Award for Best Comedy Series:
Schitt’s Creek
Afterlife
The Great
Sex Education
What We Do in the Shadows
International Award for Best Lead Actor in Film:
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
International Award for Best Lead Actress in Film:
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Eliza Scanlen – Babyteeth
International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film:
Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods
Ben Mendelsohn – Babyteeth
Mark Rylance – Il processo ai Chicago 7
David Strathairn – Nomadland
International Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film:
Olivia Colman – The Father
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Swankie – Nomadland
International Award for Best Actor in a Series:
Aaron Pedersen – Mystery Road
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Paul Mescal – Normal People
International Award for Best Actress in a Series:
Anya Taylor-Joy – La regina degli scacchi
Cate Blanchett – Mrs America
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek