AACTA Awards 2021: trionfo per Promising Young Woman

Gli AACTA Awards, i premi dati dall’Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, hanno visto trionfare Promising Young Woman come miglior film.

Il film dell’esordiente Emerald Fennell ha fatto vincere, inoltre, il premio come miglior attrice alla protagonista Carey Mulligan.

Da menzionare il premio postumo come miglior attore protagonista andato a Chadwick Boseman per Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, mentre la serie La Regina degli Scacchi ha vinto come miglior serie drammatica e la protagonista Anya Taylor-Joy si è aggiudicata il premio come miglior attrice in una serie.

Di seguito l’elenco completo con i vincitori (in grassetto) agli AACTA Awards 2021:

International Award for Best Film:

Promising Young Woman

The Father

Minari

Nomadland

Il processo ai Chicago 7

International Award for Best Direction in Film:

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Pete Docter – Soul

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

International Award for Best Screenplay in Film:

Il processo ai Chicago 7

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

International Award for Best Drama Series:

La Regina degli scacchi

The Crown

I May Destroy You

The Mandalorian

Mystery Road

International Award for Best Comedy Series:

Schitt’s Creek

Afterlife

The Great

Sex Education

What We Do in the Shadows

International Award for Best Lead Actor in Film:

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

International Award for Best Lead Actress in Film:

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Eliza Scanlen – Babyteeth

International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film:

Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Ben Mendelsohn – Babyteeth

Mark Rylance – Il processo ai Chicago 7

David Strathairn – Nomadland

International Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film:

Olivia Colman – The Father

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Swankie – Nomadland

International Award for Best Actor in a Series:

Aaron Pedersen – Mystery Road

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Paul Mescal – Normal People

International Award for Best Actress in a Series:

Anya Taylor-Joy – La regina degli scacchi

Cate Blanchett – Mrs America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek